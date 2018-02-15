Your video, "Chrome to auto-block some ads "
Chrome to auto-block some ads

Starting Thursday, ads that don't comply with certain standards will no longer appear in Google's Chrome browser.
Google Chrome blocks some ads beginning on February 15th. Google gave details how its Chrome browser will block ads that fail to meet the better ad standards as outlined by the Coalition for Better Ads. The Coalition for Better Ads has identified 12 annoying ad experiences, which include pop-up ads, autoplay video ads with sound, and large sticky ads. These are the types of ads that will be blocked by Chrome. When the ad blocking feature is live and you run into one of these annoying ads in Chrome you'll see a small notification bar saying, ads blocked. The notification can be dismissed or you can click through for details. On Android the notification bar will go on the bottom of the window. On Desktops the bar will be on the top similar to a notification that a pop-up window was blocked. In the detail section, there's an explanation that says, Chrome blocked ads on this site because this site tends to show intrusive ads. The detail section also pertains an option where you can select to always allow ads on the site if you so choose. In Google's blog post, the company says as of February 12 42% of sites which were failing the better ads standards have resolve their issues and are now passing. And went on to say if a site continues to maintain non-complaint ad experiences 30 days after being notified of violations, Chrome will begin to block ads on that site. Have you found online ads less annoying lately? Let us know. For more details check out cnet.com. I'm [UNKNOWN], I'll see you online.

