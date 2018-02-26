Cat S61 phone packs the hottest thermal-imaging tech around

Mobile World Congress 2018
Cat S61 phone packs the hottest thermal-imaging tech aroundThe successor to the 2016 Cat S60 also packs a distance-measuring tool and air quality sensor.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Here at Mobile World Congress 2018, we've seen a number of rugged phones. But the Cat S61 made by British manufacturer Bullitt is a rugged phone on steroids. With a built-in FLIR thermal imaging camera, the phone can sense temperatures of up to 400 degrees Celsius. Thermal images are displayed in high contrast at HD resolution and can also be live-streamed back to base if necessary. All that thermal imaging tech makes the CAT S61 one chunky monkey. But this is also a phone built to survive rough, tough work environments from farms to construction sites. It boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it's dustproof and waterproof. And its rubber back makes it nice and grippy. Other new features on this latest Cat phone are distance measuring and an air quality sensor. The former uses a separate camera on the rear bottom corner of the phone to estimate distances of up to ten meters. The later alerts users when dangerous solvents, chemicals or other pollutants reach hazardous levels in the atmosphere immediately around them. If you fall within the target market for this workhorse of a phone, you'll be able to pick it up in the second quarter of this year for 799 pounds or 899 Euros. Customers in the US will have to wait a few months longer, but a third quarter launch is planned and when the phone arrives stateside, it will have a price tag of $999. [MUSIC]