The Latest New Products Must-See
Your video, "Cat S61 phone packs the hottest thermal-imaging tech around "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Mobile World Congress 2018

Cat S61 phone packs the hottest thermal-imaging tech around

The successor to the 2016 Cat S60 also packs a distance-measuring tool and air quality sensor.
1:27 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Here at Mobile World Congress 2018, we've seen a number of rugged phones. But the Cat S61 made by British manufacturer Bullitt is a rugged phone on steroids. With a built-in FLIR thermal imaging camera, the phone can sense temperatures of up to 400 degrees Celsius. Thermal images are displayed in high contrast at HD resolution and can also be live-streamed back to base if necessary. All that thermal imaging tech makes the CAT S61 one chunky monkey. But this is also a phone built to survive rough, tough work environments from farms to construction sites. It boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it's dustproof and waterproof. And its rubber back makes it nice and grippy. Other new features on this latest Cat phone are distance measuring and an air quality sensor. The former uses a separate camera on the rear bottom corner of the phone to estimate distances of up to ten meters. The later alerts users when dangerous solvents, chemicals or other pollutants reach hazardous levels in the atmosphere immediately around them. If you fall within the target market for this workhorse of a phone, you'll be able to pick it up in the second quarter of this year for 799 pounds or 899 Euros. Customers in the US will have to wait a few months longer, but a third quarter launch is planned and when the phone arrives stateside, it will have a price tag of $999. [MUSIC]

New releases

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video