Aside from a couple performance quibbles, the Canon PowerShot A1100 IS provides a good point-and-shoot experience with great pictures as a result.
[ Background music ] >> Josh Goldman: Hi I'm Josh Goldman, Senior Editor for CNET reviews and this is a look at the Canon PowerShot A1100IS. It's a hefty 12 megapixel compact camera available in 4 colors. Has a 4X zoom lens and a 2.5 inch LCD and it's priced under $200. It's also one of a handful of Canon point and shoot cameras with an optical view finder. It's powered by AAA batteries; 2 which is a nice convenience feature but you'll want to pick up some nickel metal hydride rechargeable cause this things battery life isn't all that great on alkalines. If you're looking for more than a snapshot experience this probably isn't the camera for you. Despite having a bunch of icons up on the mode dial, 3 of them are for different degrees of automatic shooting and the rest are for a variety of scene modes and a basic VGA movie mode. It does take very good pictures though. They're not without issues mostly to do with clipped highlights and again overall they're very good. What's a bigger problem is the cameras performance which while decent for its class, is noticeably slow during use [background music]. I'm Josh Goldman and that's the Canon PowerShot A1100IS.

