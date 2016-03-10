Bringing automation to the CNET Smart Home garage

Smart Home
Bringing automation to the CNET Smart Home garageThis new garage door opener offers both voice control and better automation
Transcript
When I'm away from the CNET smart home, I like being able to check the status of the garage door and control it remotely. And that's what the Chamberlain IQ, our original smart garage door opener offered. [SOUND] But in a fully integrated home, that's just not enough. And that's why this week I decided to replace my MyQ with Garageio. Essentially Garageio offers the same monitoring capabilities but it also works with Amazon, Eco, and IT for deeper customization. First off I really like that with IFT you can use geofencing to automate your garage door. Now every morning I drive up to the [UNKNOWN] smart home the garage door opens automatically. No button presses, no fiddling with an app. Second I really like having a few if recipes that sends me notifications if my garage door opens. That way, if I'm out of town for a weekend I can activate those notifications as an additional security measure. Finally, even if I step out for a little bit just to grab lunch, I can always check the status of my garage doors using the app. Just like with the original [UNKNOWN] Chamberlain has refused to let [UNKNOWN] automate [UNKNOWN] controlled garage doors, citing safety risks, but after working with Garagio, I'm just not seeing those issues. Sure, every motorized garage has the chance of injuring somebody, but that's why they have different safety measures in place. And, sure, users might accidentally create an IFTTT recipe that opens the door while they're away from home. But as long as you're careful with IFTTT that really shouldn't be a risk. But each and every user is gonna have to determine for themselves the safety measures that they want in place. For now, I like the flexibility Garageio is offering through IFTTT that its competitors just aren't. [BLANK_AUDIO]