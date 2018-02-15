Your video, "Blockchain can help protect you from buying fake foods "
Blockchain can help protect you from buying fake foods

Do you know how the food on your table is made? Blockchain can track its origins from farm to shelf and you can access the data with just your phone.
[MUSIC] I remember watching a video on Facebook where a Chinese chef demonstrated making fake dumplings. During the demonstration, he mixed a bunch of unidentified powders and liquids purchased from a wholesaler known for selling illegal food additives. In order to achieve the desired look, smell, and taste. The result, dumplings that look exactly like the real deal, only it's been made with ingredients that could kill. [UNKNOWN] are a very real problem all over the world that can cause death. The World Health Organization says 420,000 die of food related illnesses every year and almost a third of them are children under the age of five. Fake foods could very well have contributed to that. It's scary but how do we know if the food on our table is safe to eat? As it turns out, Blockchain can be used in things other than cryptocurrency like BitCoin. Blockchain can help securely track how the food on your table was made and source in order to guarantee it is safe or dangerous. And find out how your food was made, all you need is your phone. This is much safer than us depending on food labels and other paperwork that can easily be forged. And that's good news because countries are still finding millions worth of foods and drinks like alcohol, seafood, olive oil, and caviar being faked every year.

