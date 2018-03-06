Internet Services
The best of Australian streaming in MarchIt's International Women's Month, and streaming is serving up plenty of kickass women, plus the new episodes of your favourite series.
Transcript
This month, the Aussie streaming services are all about kickass women, badass drag queens, and Silicon Valley tech bros. And to kick things off, I have two words for you. Jessica Jones. Netflix is bringing back season two of the Marvel series on March 8th. And while Killgrave might be gone, Krysten Ritter is still as fierce as ever. Speaking of awesome heroines, Netflix is serving up sci-fi horror with Annihilation on March 12th. Natalie Portman plays a military scientist heading into a quarantine zone full of mutant animals trying to find out what put her husband, Oscar Isaac, into a coma. Finally, the dude is asleep and the ladies are kicking ****. And keeping with that theme, Netflix also has Wonder Woman landing on March 20, if you want even more of a gal fix. See what I did there? On Stan, season three of Billions is landing on March 25. Prosecutors fighting cashed up hedge fund managers It's perfect watching if you've been wondering why you've been locked out of the housing market. Also on Stan from March 14 is Rise. A show about a school theater department in a working class town made by the producers of Friday Night Lights and Hamilton. It's like Glee, but if Glee was full of people you didn't actively hate. Speaking of throwing shade, season 10 of Ru Paul's Drag Race is coming on March 23 to Stan. That's right, the library is open. Over on Foxtel Now, Silicon Valley is back for season 5 on March 26. Now, if you're not watching this show, I don't even know why we are friends. It is compulsory cnet viewing and incredibly funny. And as usual, Foxtel has a massive list of movies coming this month, including Spider-man: Homecoming on March 11th, and every possible version of The Mummy that you could hope for. Finally, Amazon's big hit is The Looming Tower, landing on March 1st. Set in the late 90s, it follows the rise of al-Qaeda and the CIA and FBI agents working to prevent terror attack on US soil [MUSIC] All right, that's it for now. I'm Claire Reilly and take to cnet.com to tell me what you'll be watching this month. [BLANK_AUDIO]