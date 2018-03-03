Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 121)

Apple Byte Extra Crunchy
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hello everybody, my name is Steven Beecham, Producer for the CNET Apple Byte Extra Crunchy podcast with your host, Mr. Brian Tong. What's up everybody? Welcome to the show. It is episode, believe it or not, 121. Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, you know how we keep it munchy. It is our Kind of an extra piece, add-on piece to the actual weekly video show that I think actually should have gone up just a moment ago. Cool But let me get to what we're going to talk about here today. We're talking Talking about iPhones extra large, we're gonna talk about the Galaxy S9 and where it plays with all this. But before we get to the actual show remember you guys and gals were either watching live or we have call ins all the time. You make the show what it is so call us at 1-800-616-2638, it's this number I think it's over here, somewhere around here 1-800-616-2638 You're name, where your from, and your comments. Again we got a boatload of great calls in. I think we're gonna go five of six deep today- [CROSSTALK] We're goin deep. We're going seven deep bro. Seven deep? Seven deep. The [INAUDIBLE] Apple Byte nation runs deep. All right so let's just jump into the show right now. The big story that was, that started off this week really comes down to kind of a confirmation of what we had heard earlier from KJ security. The fact that there's going to be three new iPhones in 2018. Well our friends Mark German and company, he's been a guest on this show Have confirmed at least that aspect that yes there will be three I-Phones, really a big I-Phone XPlus, 6.5" [UNKNOWN] based I-Phone, there will be a new updated 5.8" I-Phone 10 or whatever they call it the 11 or whatever the X-I, we'll see and there will still be a new I-Phone that is 6.1", it will still hold the same design Of the iPhone X look and feel, but it will be an LCD-based display. It'll still have Face ID and the TrueDepth sensor, but that's all going to be in that package. What they're really trying to do is come up with a phone that looks like the iPhone X, but it's cheaper and more affordable. Because Apple actually missed their expectations and target goals. For the iPhone X of this year. On the launch at least did not exceed the expectations, or even meet them from what they had projected. Now there are kind of a few key things about this iPhone X plus that is going to be a little different. First of all, Some of the rumblings, at least according to Bloomberg, this has not been confirmed yet but they do believe that the iPhone X+ will have dual sims in it. And what does that mean? It makes it easier to travel internationally depending on which carriers are bouncing around. They're even flirting with the idea of incorporating eSIM. In addition to the sim cards. We have eSIM. Right now, the only, if I'm right, the only Apple product has an eSIM in it right now is the Apple Watch Series 3 but it's not as compatible internationally. And that's probably the biggest issue with it. They are looking at it but according to their port that's not set in stone. Other things that we've heard about this new iPhone ten plus according to Bloomberg, it will come in a gold color option and it will It will also bring a resolution of 1242 by 2688. That would still fall somewhere in that over 450 500 pixels per image that we were expecting. But that is still not anywhere near. I mean, look, when you get to a certain point, things are going to look sharp, really sharp. But I think the Samsung Galaxy S9's PPI is somewhere around 560 or so. So, they are still bringing a sharper screen, even though like to our naked eyes it's a little tricky, a little difficult to tell the difference. So, that was kind of the big story that happened early this week on Monday. In addition to that there were leaks of what claimed to be the iPhone 10 Plus display. It was leaked out in a Vietnamese factory, pretty much LED display which is based in Vietnam. There's a photo that is showing this person holding it. Now, [UNKNOWN] when I look at this photo, it's either actually a larger display piece, you can see there's a spot for the notch, or it's someone with very tiny hands. That's what I was going to say, the guy could have really tiny hands. Like don't they, he kind of looks like he has little baby sausage fingers honestly. [LAUGH] Yeah, he does have, his thumb is dramatically short actually. But yeah. [LAUGH] The notch, look at that notch. The thumb is dramatically short. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] I've never heard that before. [LAUGH] But yeah that notch there, look at that notch there. And then there's like a black Like a basal. Like the black. That's just yeah. That's like the little border of that snaptron. It's on our current iPhone. So it's just a display piece that's out there. But look, we are expecting new iPhones. Three will be coming. This is kind of just second legitimate source to really confirm this. So we'll move forward and hey that's what it's gonna be. Also we know that if we're gonna stick kind of on this theme of phones, We can't ignore that Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain happen this week. I believe today is the last day. It's just wrapping up. There were a boat load of phones but how can we talk about in Mobile World Congress without talking about, I guess we'll talk about the S9 in a second. Should we do that, yeah. Let's talk about the [UNKNOWN] Yeah, it's popular. But i do wanna talk about this phone before we get to the S9. [UNKNOWN] unveiled the ultimate iPhone clone. It's their zenphone five series. It has a notch. It has a smaller notch It's a large screen phone. Even on the rear it's a vertical dual lens in that same sweet spot. If you didn't know any better, and without a doubt from a distance, this looks like an iPhone ten. I don't know how they're going to get away with not getting sued by Apple. This design specifically after everything that happened but This is a straight up rip off man. Dude, even the advertisment looks like an Apple advertisment, with all the colors and the swirling. It's crazy, but yeah, it does look like an iPhone. It does, the big thing about the Zenphone 5 series from Asus is that retail price it's gonna start at is around $590 US dollars. That's awesome. Little less than 999 if you know what I mean. Yeah, yeah, yeah, a lot less. All right, so let's talk about kinda the meat and potatoes from Mobile World Congress. We got the Galaxy S9. Now I'm not gonna get into all the specific specs about the Galaxy S9. You can pretty much look at that everywhere on our site. On other YouTube's but one interesting that came out of this was early benchmarks of the Galaxy S9. Now what happened is a man tech went to the unveiling in Spain and they ran tests that you can run on any phone, speed tests, we have geek tech. There's other test like speedometer, web xprt. There's a lot of test you can run on these phone just to get a general idea of their speed. Now when they put this to the test, according to the geek bench for a single core score, a nan tech found that the XC notes 9810 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Is slower performing than the A11, and the A10 Apple chips. So we're talking about iPhone 10, iPhone 8. It's not up to stuff with the, and the A10 was in iPhone 7. So we're talking about the phones that aren't up to speed. Now again, then Samsung came back and said look, this was demo floor units. It's not the final firmware. And so I'm gonna give them a pass on that, because we won't know until it's the final retail product in hand. But at least, according to these tests, it does appear that, from a raw power standpoint, and again this doesn't factor in the actual operating system and how it's optimized or not optimized for these chips. But at least initially if you wanna start some phone wars, you wanna start some beef with your friends Or you wanna brag, you wanna say like dude I told you, Apple's on top baby! Apple's on top! Your phone speed is four years old. Can go rip on your Galaxy buddies. Some people that listen to this show probably won't even Talk to someone who has a Galaxy phone. [LAUGH] They're like, no, I ain't having it. But at least that's the latest from the early benchmarks, geekbench4 benchmarks as well as spedometer 2.0. Those are the early indications, I won't make too much about it. I wouldn't really try to blow this up but it's just a little nugget that's out there. So fine. Let's say initially the Galaxy S9 can't top the iPhone, current iPhone even when it comes to speed. We haven't even seen what Apple is gonna drop on us with the rumored and most expected A12. Let's talk about DXO mark. Now Beach, do you remember this company, their the one that kinda like, does the analysis of the cameras and kind of gives a score? Yeah, yeah, yeah, bench mark, totally. So [LAUGH] I know you're doing something. Sorry I'm working on something, actually. Guys and gals listening or watching, he is actually literally juggling like a camera [UNKNOWN] audio levels Yes. Like the dude is doing a lot of stuff. The chat room. Chatting with the chat room. Chat room, right? Yeah. Okay, well I'm going to let you listen now. Okay. I'm going to give you [UNKNOWN] a listen. [LAUGH] Go ahead. [LAUGH] So, DxOMark has always kind of put out these scores as the reference for image quality when it comes to smartphone cameras. They've kind of made themselves an authority. But it is also, some people don't really I don't even say understand them. Some people don' put a lot into them as well because it just seems like every time a new camera comes out, they raise the score level. Now first things first. [UNKNOWN] Bradley MKBHD did a breakdown of what a DxOMark score really means, and what they do is they have professionals Score these phones as an aggregate score, and there is no, 100 is not the best score, okay? So if you're like, this hit the 100 mark, that's not how DXL marks scores, phones can get higher than the 100 mark. Right now, all phones over all scores below that. But this is what we got. They tested out the Samsung Galaxy S9. And based on their test where they factor a lot of things, everything from exposure, focus, color balance, they found that the Samsung [INAUDIBLE] S9 plus specifically the plus with a dual lense camera is the best smartphone camera they have ever tested. Wow. Now, last year. The Pixel 2 was their best smartphone that they had ever tested, they gave the Pixel 2 an actual 98 overall score. And the scores are gonna compose again, like I said, of different things. But let me just pull This up really quick. In the DXOMARK Samsung Galaxy S9 score, they gave it an overall score for photos specifically of 104. They called that their highest score they've ever given to any still photo camera. When it came to video It was scored out of 91, surprise, surprise, the Pixel 2 was actually at least up to this point the highest scoring mobile camera when it comes to video at a 96. But overall, If you talk about like exposure contrast, color auto focus, texture, noise, they factor all of this in and they have come to the conclusion that the Samsung Galaxy S9 plus is the best camera on the market right now that you can get. That's cool. So, guess what? People are gonna have an inferiority complex. Every [INAUDIBLE] user is just is gonna be like, I don't believe you DXOMARK until the iPhone 11 is the top. The highest rated smart phone camera we have ever tested. Yeah I mean at the Samsung event that we did on Sunday. Like they really were playing up the phone camera. And a lot of people were just like it's boring. Another great camera whatever but It��s a big deal, everyone wants a good picture, wants to be able to just take out their phone and take a quick picture without having to worry about it alot. So that��s a big deal to have the best camera so far. And some other camera will come next year and knock it out but, it��s fine. The biggest thing that makes this phone special is this variable [UNKNOWN], this is a lense that can switch on the fly, it��s actually a Like a mechanism, right? Where the blades of the lens close or open like this, depending on which aperture you want. If you want more light in, you go with an F15, you don't need as much light, an F24 is fine. It switches between those two apertures. Honestly that's an awesome innovation in the camera space. So you've gotta give them props for that, they really over Promoted their whole super slow mo feature. Look, there's cameras that do super slow mo at even a higher than a 720p resolution. The Sony xz2 is doing that so, for them to make a big, big deal about that, I didn't really care. But yeah, the photography in it makes a difference. I just think that, look, every year- It's almost like the newest phone is the next great photo phone. But at the end of the day, all of these phones are ridiculous when it comes to photos. Right. They are. Like no matter what, if you're an iPhone user, whether you're a Pixel user or an S9 user, LGB30, those are cream of the crop when it comes to cameras. Yeah and the pixel everyone loves te pixel too. Looking at these like side by side comparison here is the Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone X, like they all look pretty similar, it's kinda hard to tell them apart now. And a lot of tiime even the [UNKNOWN] temperature and saturation can be a personal preference and guess what if you are a real photgrapher you gonna run this stuff and process this. Through apps, you're not gonna just take it directly from your camera lens. Yeah, yeah. You're gonna do things to it so it's interesting in other way the camera, our phones have now become, I think the number one feature that our phones are starting to get defined by is A ecosystem. But people don't really talk about that. But the actual hardware feature people care about the most is probably either camera or speed. And speed is kinda more invisible and not as. You can't really really tell as much unless you run some benchmark. At least with photos, the proof is kind of in the pudding. And based on what you like and what you see That will give you results. So, you got people that will fight about what camera's the best on the phone. Yeah. But right now, DXL Mark says the Galaxy S9 Plus dual lens camera is the best. But, here's the story of the week that made me laugh. Consumer Reports also released their best smart phone camera rankings. I don't know if you heard about this story, this one was just ridiculous. So, Consumer Reports we know mainstream brand does their own tech reviews. They put out their top ten list of best smartphone cameras right, their top ten list. And you can scroll down on there a bit but I'm gonna read them and I'm gonna see what you guys think about this. At number ten, the galaxy s8 active, and number nine the iPhone seven plus. At number eight, the galaxy note eight, at number six the galaxy s8. At number five the iPhone six S plus, at number four sorry, sorry I skipped a number. Number six the iPhone six S plus, number five the iPhone seven. Then we have the s8 Plus, and then we have the iPhone 8 plus, and then the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 10. Now then. >. It seems sort of backwards there. I know, well the iPhone 10 is number one bottom line, and iPhone 8 is, I should probably should have just done the top three. [LAUGH] But-- No, but everything is backwards, like the plus is less than the 8. Well, there's the iPhone 8 Plus and the Galaxy S8 plus. Is that where you're? I was just thinking, it's just in the 8 plus camera than the iPhone 8. You would think so but again, this is Consumer Reports ranking. Now they don't have it but the biggest omission, like I can't believe this happened. There's not a single pixel two phone on this list in the top ten. That's right the pixel two was considered the They reated the The best one last year They rated the iPhone six s number six overall. The pixel two isn't even on their freaking list. That's a huge, not only is it a huge omission, that destroys credibility right there. It shows that the list is flawed, for sure. Because the Pixel 2 is the best phone- The Pixel 1. The Pixel 1 [LAUGH] I argue the Pixel 1 should be in the top. Honestly, the original Pixel was better than the Sixes. Arguably better than the Sevens. And that's not even on that list too. Either way, Apple users gotta love that list cuz iPhones came in the top three so I just wanted to make that point that Consumer Reports you better update that list and say we made a mistake and never or didn't even know that Pixel phones existed. [LAUGH] It's real but iPhone X Top ranked camera for Consumer Reports. iPhone 10 number two in the DXL mark. Sorry, number three in DXL mark. Okay, that's right. [UNKNOWN] look at that. Crud, I just closed my link. IPhone 10 number, sorry, iPhone 10 is number three In DXO marks rankings we have S9+, Pixel 2 and then iPhone X for the top three cameras. Got it, all right Someone's scammin, one of those someone's scammin that's for sure. All right let's take a little breather everybody because we have a word from our sponsor that keeps us going. Support for todays show comes to us from HelloFresh, you know it. It's gonna be kinda like a mixed bag of things coming up but we're gonna cover them all because there's a lot of great stuff that came out of the Apple news cycle. KGI securities analyst Ming Ji Quo put out a new report that Apple, although we know about the new airpods. We talked about them last week Apple's developing a high end, over ear headphone. Launching late 2018 at the earliest, it would be their own brand high end over ear headphones with an all new design. The goal here is to make them as convenient As the airpods but obviously with over ear better sound quality, but this would also compete directly with their beats line. Yeah What is interesting here is the beats has always been kind of appealed to the younger crowd, bass, hip hop, current pop stuff. But apple could, just because apple slaps their logo on it Makes a little kinda maybe appeal to a higher end listener. Not as much heavy bass. Someone who wants more classical music and rock, basically. Maybe a little older, mature audience. You throw that Apple logo on it, and that audience typically with Apple spends a lot of money because they old and they have money. Yeah. That's not that bad of an idea. It's not, it's not. I see a lot of people cruising around with those big **** headphones, like on a bus or whatever. [UNKNOWN], yeah. The gym, I can't do it, I don't want something huge on my head. [LAUGH] The gym, I never get that. Yeah, the gym. [INAUDIBLE] understand the gym with the big over the ears. What are you doing, man? It's gross, cuz you're sweating on your headphones, man, it's disgusting. But you know. Don't do that. [LAUGH] Don't do it. No. Don't do it. [LAUGH] But you know what's encouraging. I will say about Apple doing over-the-ear headphones. After what they did with the HomePod, sound-wise, I think, you know, I would not underestimate their over-the-ear headphones. Like- We don't. Like right? The [UNKNOWN] sounds awesome. Especially when you got Jimmy Ivy and Dr. Dre approving all the sound quality of stuff. [LAUGH] Yeah. You can't lose with that. Right now they have a couple. The two that they kinda really have to compete with really is obviously the Bose QC352 Choose, and that the Sony MDX2s, which are amazing. Do I even have, I think they're, I'm not even trying to, yeah sorry. Not the MDX, my brain is all over, it's just basically the 1000XM2s from Sony. Those are amazing headphones with like noise cancellation. And then you have touch sensor controls Nice. But what's crazy about it is if you, let's say you and I are at the office. If you cup your hand over the ear, it turns off the audio inside and lets you listen to someone outside. Wow, that's pretty cool. It has mics in front of, and mics inside of them. That's neat, I could use that. 100MX2s, man, I'm telling you, they're pretty sick. Okay, so anyways, Apple getting into the over-the-ear headphone business, pretty cool. Just a little follow up, also, on the Home Pod. According to data shared by the NPD group, the HomePod had the most preorders out of any other smart speaker in the US, except the Amazon Echo Dot that had already established a market and was sold for $49. So- So, the HomePod beat up all smart speakers in their very first day of pre-orders. Meaning, if you compare that to any other pre-orders for any other smart speakers. Yeah. What other smart speakers are under pre-order irght now. That's what I'm trying to think. No. Not right now although, well, I'm just saying in their history. So- I see. I see, okay. Right, Google Home when it was preordered, Google Home Dot when it was preordered, Amazon Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Dot. The Home Pod beat out all other smart speaker first-day preorders, except Amazon Echo Dot. Again, that's the strength of the brand, of the Apple brand. And also just good marketing, like hey, we've got this thing coming out, it's new, it sounds great. That's huge, you know, cuz when the Echo came out and the other smart speakers we didn't really know what to expect. Nope. So we were kinda like, what is this thing? Maybe I'll get it, maybe I won't. And I think I bought my first one after it had been out for maybe a year or something. Me too, I was exactly the same as you. Yeah, so that's interesting. So everyone knows, that's smart by Apple you know? They're like, let everyone else [LAUGH] get in this game [LAUGH] That's what they do. Put our thing out. And then it's kind of like people are gonna want it. And they're gonna pre-order it more than others. So, that's interesting. Well, I'm sorry to people that listen to this show and believe that we should buy every single piece of Apple technology that they make ever. [LAUGH] But I did returned, I actually returned my HomePod last weekend. You did? I returned it because I wasn't using it. I actually, I get who it's perfect for. If you're an Apple music guy and you're just some guy or girl and you just want to listen to Apple music, it's actually super convenient, and it's nice but beyond that, I didn't do anything else with it. And people say why not your smart home? Well It doesn't work with my nest thermostat, it doesn't work with my Logitech Harmony TVs home theatre setup which are two major components of my apartment. And it's honestly not smart enough to do a lot of the skills and things that I'm used to. So I returned it and I'm like you know what I'll come back and visit it if it gets better The sound, I do like a lot even though different sound, whether you like bass, heavier tracks or not- Bass! Will sound different on different speakers. Bass, bass! But I returned it and so If it gets better, then I'll revisit it but right now the home pod is not in my possession. That must have been nice to get that four hundy back in your pocket. Bro, bro. Seriously. I'm taking my lady out to a helluva good dinner this weekend. You don't even know. Four hundy, that's hard to part with man. That's a lot of bucks. So some people were mad at me and I'm like, I'm not telling you to return it. There's plenty of people that are happy with this and love it. I think you should love it, it just wasn't for me. That's all it comes down to. Yeah. Like, hater! Someone's like, hater! I'm like, okay. [LAUGH] That's funny. Sorry that my purchases affect your emotions. [LAUGH] Like Go outside. That's funny, man. All right, cool new stories coming up. Around the Apple Watch, I'm a big Apple Watch Series 3 lover. I've said this from day one. Once Series 3 came out, and watchOS 4 came out, this was the smartwatch to get it. People have criticized me like all of a sudden, you're jumping on board. With the series three, I'm like dude, it wasn't good enough. You were on board with the one, man. You were on board with the three. I just kept it in a drawer because I wanted to see if anything would change. And it didnt' really change that much. I would wear it without charging it cuz I just liked how it looked. [LAUGH] Yeah, I saw you many times wearing it and it wasn't turned on. But yeah, you were with it from the 1, and then the 3 came out, and then they made some significant changes, so now the 3's hot. The 3 in my mind is the hotness. Anways, this data backs it up, according to a report from IDC, they estimate that Apple Watch shipments totaled Eight million units worldwide in the last quarter, so that would be from, if I'm reading this, yeah, correctly, in the fourth quarter, so that would be from October to December. Now if you compare that to other competitors, the research firm says one in every five wearables shipped last quarter was an Apple Watch, thanks to the strength of the Series 3. In comparison, FitBit came in at number two with a reported sale of 5.4 million wearables, so that's respectable, that's a nice big chunk. Xiaomi shipped 4.9 million. Then you go down, Garmin, Huawei and others, but Apple came in at number one in the smart watch category for the fourth quarter of the last year And again, they had a killer product. A killer product. And the series three watch came out September, I think it was around the 22nd of last year. So right out of the gates, people were getting that bad boy. Yeah, I went to Kohl's to get like a new Casio watch. I was just trying to get a cheap watch that tells me the date. Yeah. I walked by that, they had Apple watches in Kohl's and I was tempted man. I went and look, I was like let me look at this price. Little too expensive but they're everywhere. What price would you get an Apple watch. It'd have to be like $150, $200 I was gonna say somewhere between $150 $200? Yeah So You don't need this SIRIS 3 per say because I actually think well actually S4 works pretty well [INAUDIBLE] SIRIS 2. But I think Apple recently put out some refurbished Apple watches on their site. I don't know what the two is but I know that the SIRIS 3 which is normally like 349 I think is down to 300. So that would tell me the series two refurbished is probably $200, $220 if I had to guess. I mean you can surf right now and I'll just do the show and you can not listen to me. It's all good I got a Casio for 50 bucks. Rock that Boom Rock that. Someone's in the chat is saying $200, someone else is saying don't buy one. Okay I'll take your advice. Dante with literally like 20 e's after it just said don't buy one. [LAUGHING] Alright here's a cool thing. The biggest thing that I enjoy about the Apple watch series three is after they released it there were tons of new improvements. Meaning I can listen to streaming radio stations on this, there's finally like a legitimate podcast app that doesn't require you to sync It with your phone, which I love. It's called, is it Outcast? Now my brain is farting. I should check that out. [LAUGHTER] Anyways, I did a whole video on it. [LAUGH] It's not an overcast, I think it's outcast. Anyways, just great improvement across the board. Now Apple Watch Series 3 can track skiing and snowboarding activity. Swag. This is just been updated in partnership with developers. It will be able to use the accelerometer, the built-in GPS and the altimeter that is in the Apple Watch Series 3 There's also those custom workout APIs but there's apps that have now brought out support specifically snow which W what we called snowah, alpine apps so all you ski bunnies. Get out there your Apple watch now supports skiing and snowboarding, that's pretty sick man. I do like to track your vertical feet, I think that is fun to see how much vertical feet you've snowboarded, speed is awesome dude you could tell how fast you're going. Hell yeah. My god. Number of runs Average maximum speed, time spent, calorie burned. I mean, this is fun nerdy stuff. I'm not saying this is a reason to get the Apple Watch. I'm just saying the Apple watch keeps on getting better throughout this entire year ever since they released it. I'm just thoroughly impressed. That is fun. I would love to play with that stuff man, cuz they do track that at some ski areas. They track your vertical feet. And then you win prizes based on how much vertical feet you snowboard in a season or something. Which is really cool. So if you could do that with you Apple watch, that would be even cooler. That is awesome man. Very nice. Very nice. Also on a report that recently came out, this has to do with a new patent charging case For the Apple Watch and electronically enhanced bands. We know there's like this kinda additional data connection port on the Apple Watch body that everyone is believed to, either a potential use in the future for either rechargeable watch bands or even of some health medical type devices. This patent basically back to stop a newly published Apple patent application that hasn't been granted yet, but ii has been applied for. Hints up the possibility of a charging case for the watch that could also hold spare bands. It kinda looks like a place where you put a couple bands, and then put the body of the watch separately from each other, almost more like a travel case. Nice. But the idea and the thinking is out there. Yeah, having a good little watch-case is fine man. Other quick things, I'm just gonna kinda ramble through these really quickly. IPhone wait times for battery replacements. This is a big issue because we know how many of you have 6, 6s, and 7. Wait times for battery replacements on the iPhone Have now jumped up from 2.7 weeks to 4.5 weeks. Wow. And so the process of this is you go to a store or you make an appointment, and you say, I need to get a replacement. And then they order this part from Apple. It then gets delivered, and then they'll do a replacement for you. But right now we're talking about a wait time of about four and a half weeks, basically a month. That's crazy. That's a long time. It's probably pretty frustrating, too. Yeah, I guess if you're not too worried about it, it won't be a big deal. But that is a long time to wait for a new battery. Yeah, yeah. I am gonna do this, everyone. I know I threatened it a couple of weeks ago, but I am gonna do this [LAUGH]. What are you gonna do? I'm gonna get my battery replaced on my iPhone 6S, cuz it is definitely Struggling man, it is slow. I've got a success that I've just been bouncing around town like a different city so much. I need to replace it so I can resell it on Ebay. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. So maybe we should both go through this process and then compare notes on how it went. I think so. I mean, we do a show about Apple, I think it might, probably might, be good. [LAUGH] I'll make that a priority, soon. [LAUGH] Other two nuggets, the airpower mat. According to reports and rumblings it may be coming out in March. We've also heard of rumblings about, we talked about last week, about iPads possibly coming in March. I don't think those two things, unless it's a new iPad Pro with a new pencil and a new OS that gives it true new functionality That's the only reason why I think we would see a March event, if we get a legit new iPad Pro and a new AirPower mat across the board. And really just all new iPad models across the board. If not, the rumbling is that it'll be a 9.7 inch iPad up refresh, and even if this power mat comes out, they're not gonna do an even for it. So that would be just kind of a A general release, but we'll see. March is a whole month, and they've historically done events in the past two or three years, so we'll see if we get one or not, but that could be coming. And then, just really to finally wrap up this before we get to our phone calls, you've got to say nothing but love. Steve Jobs would have celebrated his birthday on February 24, his 63rd birthday. Ethea said Wow. 63 man. You're so young. So sad. Dude it's sad for him, his family and for us. Man. For the world. I gotta have to play the song for him. Are you allowed to play this? Or we're simly not allowed to sing it? You know what I feel like? I think it's opened a main. I mean it's just happy birthday right? Did they stop us stop you from singing it in a restaurant for a certain time? Because you would have to like pay a lot. It's like for a limited time, you can't sing this in a restaurant to customers. Yeah. Because I noticed so many restaurants does like a different thing, they go like Happy, happy birthday! They always do something weird, they don't sing it. And it had to do with like performance rights more than anything else. Okay, well I will stop then. No, no. I'm not telling you stop. I mean, if that's the end of our show because of the Happy Birthday song, I'd be like,"YOLO.">>[LAUGHTER] Yeah.>>That's what it is.>>We were just wishing Steve Jobs Happy Birthday, come on.>>Heartless. Heartless.>>[LAUGHTER]>>Alright, should we get to the phone calls?>>Yeah, let's do the phone calls, man. Remember, everybody that is watching and listening to this show, you can be a part of this show. We love it, we just love how active you guys and gals are. Call us at 1-800-616-2638. Name, where you're from, and your comments and questions. And let's just jump into them. Okay, here we go. Here's call number one. What is going on Peach and Tom this is Steven out of Austin, I called awhile back to let you guys know you asked if the iPad mini was dead. And I kind of made some comments about its education, I will go ahead and tell you guys right now that to us, for the price, the iPad mini four is not going to be Nearly as cost-effective now as the new iPad that came out last year, just a regular 32-gig [UNKNOWN] not even a Pro. So we are buying those in mass quantities, 1,000 a time, and that's kinda the direction we're going, and we're seeing a lot of other school districts in Texas do the same thing. Just giving you my input. You guys have a great day. Thanks, and keep doing a good job on the show. Nice taxes. Yeah, man, I love that perspective someone who's on the ground and how education is doing that. That makes total sense to me. Makes total sense. A thousand a day, too, a thousand orders at a time. That's a lot. Okay, let's go to the next caller. Here we go. Hi, Brian. Hi, Steven. This is Stuart from the UK. I'm calling with a bad Apple. I use the camera connecting kit with my iPhone, actually the old one, the 30 pin version and if you use it with a lightning adapter, it works just fine or it did until about a week ago. The recent iOS 11 update changed it so that you can no longer use that Interface to upload photos to your device from your SD card. I contacted Apple and their support told me to go to their store and surprise, surprise, when I got to the store, they told me that they could sell me two replacement adapters for nearly 70 pounds. Ouch. I thought you guys would like to know because I told them there was no way I was gonna do that. I checked the Software log and it wasn't listed as a change to the software so there's no way of avoiding this loop that they've put in. If you upgrade, you'll no longer be able to use the cell device, so I stuck to my guns and eventually they gave me two new adapters for free. So I'd let everybody know this could be a new kind of [UNKNOWN] bad apple for you. Love the show, keep up the good work, bye for now. Thank you for that, that call was really helpful. I feel like he might have even tweeted me cuz I remember seeing something similar like this. And that's Also not let the community know. But I do have a few words for all of us moving forward of how we should think about this picture. Let's get ready to don't go. I'll stop, I could hold it any longer but I'm going to stop. I'm going to be nice to your ears. [LAUGH] Time to gaze back. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Dude, you want me to try? Let's get ready to Tong-hooooooooooooooo! No one's watching or listening. No. No one is listening right now anyway. No one cares any more. No one cares. No one cares. On Periscope right now, 79 people just decided to sign out completely. [LAUGH] Yeah, we lost 14 on YouTube also. [LAUGH] All right. All right, here we go, next call. Hey guy, this is David from [UNKNOWN] Jersey. Maybe you guys can help me figure something out. I'm trying to watch some shows on I-Tunes, purchased the whole season and on like Netflix, when you get to the end of an episode you've gotta basically stop it Go back into the menu, select the next episode, start the next episode as opposed to Netflix you can have that nice feature, that auto play feature where it skips all the upcoming films and everything like that. Something basic like that for iTunes you would think would be a given but I don't see anything In the system that allows you to do that and the idea how to turn that on, is it even an option? Let me know, thanks for [UNKNOWN]. Bye. Honestly I don��t even know if that��s an option. I just wanna say that, Andrea [UNKNOWN] says that he��s still here listening to the show. Okay, great. Awesome. [LAUGH] After the [UNKNOWN]. [LAUGH] But no, you know The thing is, that's super frustrating. Didn't you say, Beach, that they also do it in Amazon Prime. Yeah there's an option in the Amazon Prime it'll just a play a whole season so you don't have to get up or use a remote or do anything, it'll just play which is fantastic. I don't know if it's in the options where you know you can pull, on the Apple TV remote you can Swipe down and where the subtitles and caption option is but I don't think it's there so that's a big miss and I know, especially when I'm watching a show like This Is Us and I'm all up in my feelings and I want to see the next episode I want it to just play, and be in the moment. Like when you're You don't want it pushing your buttons I just want to wipe my tears away. Have you seen 'This is us,' David? No. No, I haven't. It unearthed some deep-rooted issues that everyone has. It's crazy. Yea, I mean when my kids are watching pot-patrol, I don't have to get up and start every episode. I just have to hit play and let them watch. So time out, you're talking about Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol is on a roll, man. Is that their song? Paw Patrol is on a roll! And then they go and do whatever they're gonna do. Okay, so let's continue, we've got a couple more calls to get through and they're good ones. Here we go. [SOUND] Ay this is Brian from New Orleans. I wanted to throw a bad apple at Apple's marketing team. There's an AT&T commercial that shows these beautiful photos taken with the iPhone 8 or iPhone X the portrait mode monostage lighting I don't know about you all, but my pictures look absolutely nothing like that, not even close. So I'm not sure if they [LAUGH] took that with an iPhone 10, they also obviously did lots of Photoshop work afterwards. Not sure if I'm using it wrong, just wanted to know you all experience. I'm not sure if you've seen the commercial, it's an AT&T commercial Talking about the portrait mode but I know it's in beta, my pictures look absolutely nothing like it though, thanks. Cool Okay so, this guy, it's so funny because I've never tried this out. And I'm like okay I'm just going to try the selfie camera stuff out and like I totally agree. It doesn't even look nearly as refined. Look, here's one. [UNKNOWN] [LAUGH] I mean, I was trying to be all tough. This is from, I don't know, I can't remember. I think it was before we're doing. But even the black and white one, I'm like dude, it's way grainier. It just doesn't look as dope. I was like I don't know about that, man. I don't know. I'm trying to find that video on YouTube, but I can't find the AT&T commercial. You know and in a way I see this one does pretty good. [LAUGH] You have the millennial pose, where the millennials. Not because it's me, not becuase it's me. But I was like all right, that one's kind of interesting. [LAUGH] You do a good millennial pose, millennials don't smile, they just, this is how they take pictures. Well there's that girl, the girls don't smile no more in pictures. I'm like, dude, why aren't you smiling? It makes my face look fat. I'm like, are you serious? [LAUGH] I legitamately heard that. I'm like what? Wow. Cool. Like you're no fun if you don't smile. Get outta here. All right. You ugly! Okay we got a couple of more calls. Here we go. And they're telling me I'm actually ugly. So that's different. [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] right? Hi I'm Brandon from Chicago and love the show. I'm listening to you all talk about Apple being the most innovative company. And to me personally Apple has never been innovative. They've always been like second or third to a ball game. And they just make whatever they're using better. So, for instance like there are kinds of smartphones before the iPhone. But then they came out with a better and best iPhone. There were tablets before, the iPod, but they came out with a better And best tablets. So as long as they're just always evolutionary. They're always taking like the next step of other people's work perfect. I don't know. Tell me what you all think. Bye. Yeah. My friend, that has been their MO. I think what is different is when they've Come late to the party. They've actually brought something really innovative and compelling to at least show that they've learned from their competitors. And they wanna take it up that next step. But we have not seen that specifically in a while. I will give the AirPods credit. They're not the next [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH] Dude I'm so, I'm like stunned at them. I'm looking at them like lovingly. [LAUGH] You're just freaking team AirPods dude. Freaking team AirPods. So I think the convenience of how they connect made them really special. Do you, hey Beach, do you once in a while get like a hit or a blip while you're listening? Yeah there's places that remain dead spots. Like in the city there's one corner when I cross the street every day, it like goes out. So it's like some dead spots here and there but it's weird. So you worked the corner every day? I cross the corner to go to the bus and then I know that they're gonna go out and they do it's like here's the spot, it must be like a bunch of Bluetooth waves traveling through that corner or something. So you work the corner every day? I work the corner. I show off my goods. I Woo! Hey, Second Street and Folsom, come on out. [LAUGH] Yeah, Fremont Street, Folsom, hit me up, I'm there every day about 5:00, 5:15. But yeah, I think the HomePod is a really poor example of Apple actually changing the game. Like a speaker that sounds great is great, but that wasn't enough to me to change the game in any way, shape, or form. No, not at all. But I remember when the first time I touched an iPhone, it was magical. It was like- It was a big game changer. Even the iPad, man, even the iPad. I remember I was there when they announced it Remember, this is when Apple used to invite me to keynotes. And when I saw it on stage, I'm like, this is awesome but you even could tell people, eh, it's just a big iPhone. And then when you touch it you're like, dude, this is awesome, this is freaking awesome. Yeah, definitely something magical about them. But you can't say that about every one of their products, for sure. No.>>Okay.>> Not at all.>> We got one more call and then one little extra we might throw in. Okay, here we go.>>Alright.>>Hey, guys. Jonathan Brown from Los Angeles. Two things: One- Brian, whenever you say, "Hey, Siri.", my car play decides to launch Siri- it's kind of annoying. Anyways, doesn't happen with anybody else, it's just your voice seems to set off my car [UNKNOWN]. And the other thing is, my nose still hurts, because I have a client that has glass walls just like Apple. I keep walking into them. [LAUGH] So hopefully you guys are laughing it up about this, have a great weekend. And thanks [UNKNOWN] podcast. [LAUGH] Yeah that's dangerous man, walking into walls. Dude the detail that we need to emphasize is that he says I keep walking into them. [LAUGH] Not I walked into it once. I keep [UNKNOWN] damn. [LAUGH] That sucks. I'm sorry, I have walked into a glass panel thing before it hurts. So I apologize. Also just to let you know, because your car and I have the special relationship. Hey, Siri, set a reminder to listen to the Apple Byte Extra Crunchy every Thursday night. [LAUGHTER]>>You're welcome.>>I wonder if that'll work. That'd be cool if they call us back and let us know.>>It worked on my phone just now.>>Oh, really? Nice.>>It did, yeah. He's gonna be like,"Dammit, why'd you do that to me?">>I'm gonna play this last one is for Brian. Real quick.>>Okay, okay.>>So queue one. Hey, Brian Tong. You look like my friend, Matthew, [UNKNOWN] the same. I don't know if you're related, but it's pretty cool. Also I like your [UNKNOWN]. I have an iPhone SE, but its battery is dying everyday. But I'm gonna get the iPhone 8 Plus. And well, sounds like [UNKNOWN] bye. Sweet. his iPhone SE battery is already dying? That is not a very old phone. I think the question that he needs to answer for himself is, Maybe I am Matthew. [LAUGH] [SOUND] I'll stop. Trying to find my evil laugh sound effect, but [CROSSTALK] Maybe your best friend moonlights and does internet videos whenever you don't see him. [LAUGH] Yeah. Could be possible. Could be possible. All right, everybody, Beach, thanks for another great show as usual my man. No prob. Alright so just remember, sorry what were you going to say? I didn't mean to talk over you I said no prob, my pleas Pleas. Alright remember everybody you can call us at 1-800-616-2638 to be a part of this show. It's the apple bite extra crunch, extra munchy. We'll be back for another week And until then, adios amigos. Be safe, all right? Peace. Adios. And iTunes stop working. So I'm just gonna play this song. Here we go. [MUSIC] Now iTunes started working. Here we go. 