Basic password security tips

In light of the recent Yahoo hack, you may be wondering if your personal details are safe online. Here are some changes you can make now to protect yourself.
Got a minute? Here are some basic security tips in light of the recent Yahoo hacks that affected five hundred million user accounts. Get into the habit of changing passwords regularly, especially if you have a Yahoo account, and use that same password across different sites. The same goes for security questions and answers, some of which were compromised in the Yahoo breech. Use a complex combination of numbers, upper and lower case letters as well as symbols. If you have trouble remembering multiple passwords across different sites, try a manager like LastPass or 1Password. Turn on two-factor authentication on your accounts, if available. This will generate a on-time code usually sent by a text message or in an app. That you can use to verify your logins. Be careful of fishing attacks that ask you to click a link in an email to enter sensitive information. Never disclose your password or personal account details over email, even if it looks like it's from a legitimate source. Finally, consider deleting accounts on sites you rarely use. In San Fransisco, I'm Lexy Savvides, CNET.com for CBS news.

