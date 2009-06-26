Your video, "AVADirect Clevo D900F Core i7 "
AVADirect Clevo D900F Core i7

There's no shortage of vendors selling the AVADirect Clevo D900F. AVADirect is one of the only ones offering it with an exhaustive list of component options.
>> Hey I'm Josh Goldman, Senior Editor for CNET reviews and this monster is the AVADirect Clevo D900F Core i7. Though this hefty 17-inch desktop replacement is a bare-bones design manufactured by Clevo, it's AVADirect that brings it to life by loading it up with performance components including its Intel Core i7 desktop processor. In fact while you can get the D900F from other vendors, AVADirect offers one of the largest selections of components for this system. For example, our test system here came with 6 gigs of DDR3 memory, 500 gig hard drive, two 30 gig solid state drives and a Blue Ray player DVD burner. All of this, plus a couple other parts brought the price up from its 2500 dollar starting point to about 3,895 dollars. For that money, the D900F is fairly dull locking. Bare-bones laptops look generic by nature and this one is no different. Though AVADirect offers custom paint jobs for an additional charge. Has all the ports we expect to find on a system this size including HDMI ESata, and four USB ports. You also get an impressively loud 4-speaker sound system which is great since you'll be listening over the sound of 4 cooling fans constantly trying to keep this thing cool. As expected the core i7 processor supplied desktop like performance we haven't seen in a laptop, and its gaming performance was some of the best we've seen to date as well. I'm Josh Goldman and that's a look at the AVADirect Clevo D900F Core i7.

