Asus U46E-BAL6

A strong design, tons of features, and plenty of performance make the Asus U46E-BAL6 one of the best 14-inch laptops we've seen all year.
-I'm Scott Stein, senior editor at CNET.com and as you shop for a laptop this holiday season, consider a laptop like this, the Asus U46E-BAL6. This is one of those classic by retail configurations. This one is available at best buy and cost about $829 currently and what you're get is a really nice set of specs for that price even though is a high price for a 14-inch laptop. You're getting a dual core i7 processor. You're getting 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is high. You're getting a 750 gigabyte hard drive, which is a lot more than the standard and that's a fast 7200 rpm and it also comes with little bells and whistles that you might be looking for in a laptop, everything from WiMAX to Bluetooth, to USB 3.0, to Intel wireless display, which is that technology that allows you to take what's on screen and put it up on your HD TV as long as you have a plug in dongle that cost about $99. All of these options are built in here. So, you really not left wanting for anything except for discrete graphics. Now, if you are a gamer, then this doesn't really have the dues to get you going to play games, but it's good enough for everybody else and the processing speed is better than what you're gonna find on the equivalent 14-incher and heck this thing looks nice. It's aluminum. It's got a really nice keyboard. It's pretty compact. It's relatively lightweight at about 4.8 pounds. There's a little battery bulge, but this thing gets over 5 hours of battery life in our test, which is really good. I mean basically it's a very good all around laptop, an excellent choice and you may not be comfortable with spending $800 on Windows laptop, but you regret paying for the upgrades that are included on this one. I'm Scott Stein and that's a quick look at the U46E-BAL6.

