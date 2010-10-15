Your video, "Archos 32 Android Tablet "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Archos 32 Android Tablet

Sporting a 3.2-inch touch screen and Android OS 2.2, the Archos 32 Internet tablet is an inexpensive alternative to the Apple iPod Touch.
2:33 /
Transcript
Hey, I'm Donald Bell and today we're taking a first look at the Archos 32 Android tablet. This is a pocket-sized touchscreen device that runs Google's Android 2.2 operating system, comes with 8 gigabytes of storage, and will set you back about $149 list price. I think it's a stretch to call it a tablet especially since it's smaller than an iPod Touch, but most of the core Android functionality is here. You get a web browser, e-mail, music, video, photos, and contacts and a few preinstalled apps from Twitter and Wikipedia. The big catch is that this device doesn't have the official Google Marketplace for installing third party apps. There is an app store but it's one that's been put together by Archos and it's fairly limited. Taking a look at the design, you have a 3.2-inch touchscreen on the front which is surprisingly responsive in spite of the fact that it's a resistive screen and does not support multitouch. Beneath the screen, you have touch controls for back, menu, home, and search as well as volume control which is kind of odd since there's also a volume rocker switch over here on the side. There's also a power button here which doubles as a screen lock, and on the very bottom, you have a headphone out and micro USB port. One of the nice surprises here is on the back where you'll find a VGA resolution camera that can take stills and video. The image quality isn't great but it works and it's a nice extra considering the price. We're also pretty impressed with the video player which supports tons of formats ranging from 720p H.264 to MPEG-4 and Xvid. The screen doesn't get very bright, though, and the 400 X 240 resolution on the screen isn't great. I did like the UI on the music player here, though, and the support is there for a broad range of formats including AAC and FLAC. We did notice some pretty big hiccups in playback on some podcasts and audiobooks, though, especially the ones that use lower quality encoding settings, so it's probably not a great choice for that kind of content. Overall, though, it's a pretty impressive little Android device. I would have liked it if Archos had included some memory expansion or a multitouch screen for better keyboard accuracy, but this little Android PDA or media player, it does the trick especially if you can pick it up for around $100 to $150. That said, if you have the extra money to burn, the iPad Touch runs circles around this thing in just about every imaginable way. So there you go, that's the Archos 32. For CNET.com, I'm Donald Bell.

Latest Home Entertainment videos

Video: HomePod review: My first week with Apple HomePod
HomePod review: My first week with Apple HomePod
8:20
Brian Tong digs into the nuances of the Apple HomePod, which sounds great -- but there's more to a smart speaker than just sound.
Play video
Video: Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 3
Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 3
18:07
LG's rollable OLED TV, Byton's electric car and tons of Alexa-enabled appliances were among the high points of the day.
Play video
Video: What's new on Australian streaming in December
What's new on Australian streaming in December
1:47
As the weather heats up, it's time to spend your days binge-watching Will Smith in "Bright", the reboot of "Wolf Creek" and the royals...
Play video
Video: New online for November 2017
New online for November 2017
1:33
Netlix's "The Punisher" casts a big shadow on every other streaming service .
Play video
Video: What's new on Australian streaming in November
What's new on Australian streaming in November
2:00
Stan, Netflix and Foxtel are going all in on crime in November, with gritty true crime, cop comedy and the odd vigilante in the mix.
Play video
Video: YouTube TV's big-screen app lets you kick Chromecast to the curb
YouTube TV's big-screen app lets you kick Chromecast to the curb
2:14
If the lack of an app for Roku, Apple TV or Xbox was keeping you from trying YouTube's $35-per-month cord-cutter service, check this...
Play video
Video: What's new on Australian streaming in October
What's new on Australian streaming in October
1:40
This is not a drill. "Stranger Things" season 2 is here. Also awesome sci-fi, sports and scares. Here's everything you should be watching...
Play video
Video: Amazon unveils new Echo range, Apple addresses Face ID security
Amazon unveils new Echo range, Apple addresses Face ID security
1:25
In today's big tech news, Amazon reveals its next-gen Echo hardware, Apple addresses Face ID security concerns and Facebook denies...
Play video