Apple's next AirPods may be water resistant and have hands-free Siri

A report says Apple is coming out with new AirPods this year with tougher water resistance. It may also change how Siri is summoned.
Apple maybe changing how Siri is summoned on future earpods. The little dangling wireless ear bud headphones maybe getting an upgraded version released this year. That's according to a Bloomberg report with inside sources. And that upgrade may mean you do not have to double tap the earpod before giving a voice command to Siri. Instead there could be an option to always have at reason for you to say the trigger phrase hey Siri Just like how iPhone and HomePod owners can already do, making it truly hands free, although I imagine it would be more of a battery drain. Bloomberg also reports the headphones will include an upgraded chip to manage Bluetooth. And this next model could be more water resistant. It is already sweat resistant, so it can handle a little water, but maybe the next one is more rugged. Apple first came out with the AirPod when the iPhone 7 was launched. You know, the phone that killed the headphone jack? Wireless headphones have been taking off in popularity ever since, and one analyst group says AirPods. Makeup 85% of all wireless headphone spending. So yeah you could say Apple's eager to make another model. What do you want to see in the next AirPods? Leave a message in the comments, I'm Bridget Carey and for more news on all things Apple head to CNET.com

