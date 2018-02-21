Apple updates iOS, MacOS to fix bug

Apple
Apple updates iOS, MacOS to fix bugNew updates to Apple's operating systems take care of a flaw that would crash all kinds of apps.
Transcript
Apple fixes a bug that will crash apps. Last week reports popped up online that a new bug affected IOS, Macs and the Apple watches. If you received a message with a particular Indian language character it could cause your app to crash. Apps that would crash include Messages, Facebook Messager, and WhatsApp. The character could also cause Apple SpringBoard on iOS to crash and then restart. SpringBoard is the software that loads up the familiar Apple home screen. Mobile World, the first outlet to report the issue, said that if you tried to force a reboot before SpringBoard restarted, you could cause your device to go into a boot loop. That means your device would continuously restart. To fix that you have to put the iOS device in a special mode to reset it. Mac software was also affected, Afflecks, Safari, Notes and even the App Store could be crashed by the character. Apple has issued new updates for iOS, Mac OS, Watch OS and TV OS, which should remedy these problems. If you got an iOS device, go into your settings, tap general, then software updates. You should be able to download and install iOS 11.2.6. If you have got any other Apple products, make sure you update to the latest software. For more details check out cnet.com, I am Iyaz Akthar and I will see you online.