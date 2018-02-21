Your video, "Apple updates iOS, MacOS to fix bug "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Apple

Apple updates iOS, MacOS to fix bug

New updates to Apple's operating systems take care of a flaw that would crash all kinds of apps.
1:21 /
Transcript
Apple fixes a bug that will crash apps. Last week reports popped up online that a new bug affected IOS, Macs and the Apple watches. If you received a message with a particular Indian language character it could cause your app to crash. Apps that would crash include Messages, Facebook Messager, and WhatsApp. The character could also cause Apple SpringBoard on iOS to crash and then restart. SpringBoard is the software that loads up the familiar Apple home screen. Mobile World, the first outlet to report the issue, said that if you tried to force a reboot before SpringBoard restarted, you could cause your device to go into a boot loop. That means your device would continuously restart. To fix that you have to put the iOS device in a special mode to reset it. Mac software was also affected, Afflecks, Safari, Notes and even the App Store could be crashed by the character. Apple has issued new updates for iOS, Mac OS, Watch OS and TV OS, which should remedy these problems. If you got an iOS device, go into your settings, tap general, then software updates. You should be able to download and install iOS 11.2.6. If you have got any other Apple products, make sure you update to the latest software. For more details check out cnet.com, I am Iyaz Akthar and I will see you online.

Latest Operating Systems videos

Video: Apple MacOS High Sierra's biggest changes aren't visible
Apple MacOS High Sierra's biggest changes aren't visible
1:59
This interstitial update to the Mac desktop operating system has a few compelling changes, but they're not features.
Play video
Video: Change these 5 privacy settings in Windows 10
Change these 5 privacy settings in Windows 10
3:01
You can decide just how much of your information Windows 10 tracks and shares.
Play video
Video: My favorite things in the iOS 11 beta for iPad Pro
My favorite things in the iOS 11 beta for iPad Pro
5:19
Brian Tong breaks down some of the key features in the beta of iOS 11 that make the iPad Pro feel like a whole new device.
Play video
Video: 7 important hidden features in iOS 11
7 important hidden features in iOS 11
2:21
There's a lot more to iOS 11 than Apple originally let on. Here are seven new features we found while testing the early preview.
Play video
Video: MacOS High Sierra public beta is out and here are the highlights
MacOS High Sierra public beta is out and here are the highlights
1:18
For most of us, Photos and Safari are the best things in the beta.
Play video
Video: The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhone
The best parts of iOS 11 on iPhone
2:33
A look at iOS public beta on the iPhone, which is full of little surprises.
Play video
Video: Try out the iOS 11 public beta right now
Try out the iOS 11 public beta right now
2:30
Can't wait until this fall to update your iPhone or iPad? Here's how you can get iOS 11 today.
Play video
Video: iOS 11 transforms the iPad
iOS 11 transforms the iPad
2:12
Are you beta-curious? Here's what it does to the iPad Pro and Pencil.
Play video