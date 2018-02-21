Apple iPhone X: 3 months in

Special Features
Apple iPhone X: 3 months inBrian Tong tells you whether Face ID on the iPhone X still performs well after three months of use as well as the features he loves, just likes and the one he doesn't use.
Transcript
[MUSIC] What's up guys? Brian Tong here and guess what, if you look in your calendar and we're pretty much three months, a little over three months of when the iPhone X first launched. And you've seen my review, you've heard a lot of the things that I had to say about it. But it's now been three months later, I've used it obviously Every day since then, and now a lot of the things that I've said before, some of what held true, but there's also kind of some nuances of using this that maybe I like more or I don't like more. So we wanna get into this of maybe how my opinions have changed about the iPhone X over time. Now before we get into it, this is a solid phone. I think it's a very good phone. It's not a great, perfect You know, kinda finally polished perfect idea of what apple wants for their iPhone. I called it kinda like their concept car. But it is a great, good to great phone. Very good phone. It's there, so let's get that out of the way so you guys will say you're just hating on the phone. No, I still have the iPhone ten. But the thing that stuck out to me the most about it really, Is face ID. I was worried about how fast it would be over time. And you hear some of these caveats. When you first get the phone you're looking at it, it's unlocking perfectly, it's all great. But then over time as you use this phone, at least for me, I go back to using the phone. And holding it in the positions that I normally have when I used to have touch ID. So what does that mean? I don't hold my phone exactly up to my face like this. There's times where in the morning even when I wake up I reach for it out of my bed. And I kinda hold it here. And face id doesn't unlock my phone. So, guess what, you gotta type in your code. There's times where you're outside, at least, specifically in like sunnier weather where maybe [UNKNOWN] reflection is shooting out towards you. It doesn't really see your face very well. It doesn't unlock there. Even when you're at an office desk You like to leave your phone flat on the table, you can just touch the home button like you can with touch ID and unlock your phone, you have to kind fo like either lean over it or pick it up, more than just like a little bit and that Just gets annoying when you think about how many times this happens over the course of time. I use Apple pay a lot, I don't even use my phone for Apple pay anymore, because looking at it and having a lock. I'm used to using my Apple watch for Apple pay but I'm not going to assume that everyone is just going to get an Apple watch. I'm not the person that tells you. Hey, an Apple watch is the solution for Apple pay. I'm not that guy. So again I just dont like face IDs responses. It's gonna get better over time but it's not just there yet. All right, the next thing that was a big thing for me and I have made all big stakes about it was the notch. Guess what, I've just have come to the pont to live and accept the notch, I still think it's ugly but it doesn't bother me as much more because there's nothing I can do about it, bit this is where it is a pain the **** from the standpoint of the utilities that you see on the top border, now in the past when you would turn your phone into do not disturb mode You would at least see that sorta crescent moon icon to tell you that. Well now every time you go into do not disturb mode. I go down here, I select it, then maybe I'm doing a shoot or I'm somewhere where I can't be loud or I don't want my phone to set off, it doesn't show that utility on the top. So then what happens over the course of the day, this happens so many times, I forget that do not disturb is on, and then I don't get calls, or I don't get text messages. And you know who gets mad at me? My girlfriend. You don't want that to happen to your significant other cuz do not disturb mode- Apple, the notch, you got me in trouble, bro. So, let's talk about things that don't really matter with this camera. That they're there, but You know, I don't really use them. It's got to be the selfie camera portrait mode, specifically. Apple made a big fuss about this, but I don't take selfies in portrait mode. The thing that I really like, really like, I was an iPhone 7 user so I never had portrait mode on the rear camera. I use that thing all the time. Like, I'll take a picture, I was like going to town with it at like the ice cream museum. You know, I told people to stay there, took a normal picture, and then I'm like, alright, gotta portrait mode this thing, and then took a portrait version of it. I love doing that. So, if there's one thing that I love about this phone- Just because I was an iPhone 7 user, sorry guys and gals, I'm not always gonna get the biggest and baddest. Definitely portrait mode on the rear camera has been a plus for me. But really, if you look at my comparison of this phone and my review, almost everything I said about it in my first impressions in my first review have held true. I think the biggest thing that sticks out to me is just that Face ID over time, just isn't all that it's cracked up to be, and Apple has a whole lot of work to do with it. People sometimes call this an incomplete phone, I don't think it's an incomplete phone, I think people that got this knew what they were getting into, it's Apple's concept car, it's not finished, it will get better, but it's still a solid phone. So there you go I still do like this, I didn't return it. But there you have it, it's my three month review of the iPhone X, boom. [BLANK_AUDIO]