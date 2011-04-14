Your video, "Apple iPad 2 "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Apple iPad 2

iPad 2 Donald Bell gets his first hands-on time with the iPad 2, the second generation of Apple's tablet. The iPad 2 is thinner, lighter, and faster than its predecessor and is ready for some new apps including GarageBand and iMovie.
1:32 /
Transcript
-Hey, I'm Donald Bell for CNET.com. We're here at Apple's iPad 2 launch event, and I'm holding the iPad 2. In fact, I'm holding the white version of the iPad 2. There's now 2 colors: a white version and a black version. All the same prices, all the same capacities as last year's, but you're now getting a much thinner design, a lighter design, and you're also getting a faster processor. There's a-- there's a dual core A5 processor in here. It's promising 9 times the graphics performance of the original iPad. You're also getting a few new features. You're getting a FaceTime feature for video calling. You get HD cameras on the back and a VGA camera on the front. Apple is also announcing 2 new applications for the iPad, their own applications. One is iMovie for the iPad, which is available before on the iPhone and the iPod Touch. It's now coming to the iPad and it's the most sophisticated version, well, at least the most sophisticated mobile version of iMovie we've seen yet. The other application that Apple announced today for the iPad is GarageBand. This is gonna be a pretty cool application out there for you musical types. It does multitrack recording, virtual instruments--a lot of fun. We're gonna see this thing March 11th. So, having played around with the iPad 2 the little bit that I've had it here, I have to say, the thing I like about it the most is how thin and light Apple has been able to get the design. Having seen a lot of their competitors this past year, I haven't seen anything that's gotten this small, and I think being able to preserve that 10-hour battery life is a big deal. It's gonna be hard to be able to keep up with that. So, for CNET.com, I'm Donald Bell showing off the Apple iPad 2.

Latest Tablets videos

Video: Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
1:19
Great screens, big speakers
Play video
Video: Tablet buying guide
Tablet buying guide
2:23
Here's what to look for when buying a tablet.
Play video
Video: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet now packs bigger screen, better keyboard
1:00
Featuring a slick, new black on black design, the tablet unveiled at CES 2018 could be big competition for the Microsoft Surface.
Play video
Video: Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
Eve V has the chops to battle the Microsoft Surface Pro
1:03
Designed by a committee, the 2-in-1 hybrid PC proves that lots of minds can think alike to make a great product.
Play video
Video: How to use an iPad in the kitchen
How to use an iPad in the kitchen
1:27
Apple's iPad -- or any tablet, for that matter -- can be a very handy kitchen assistant. Here's how to get the most out of it, and...
Play video
Video: A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
A laptop with 20 hours of battery life? Hell, yes!
1:40
These two hybrids might make you leave your charger at home.
Play video
Video: Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
Lenovo Tab 4 is a small, affordable tablet with great battery life
1:28
The 8-inch tablet also comes in a 10-inch model with long battery life.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
Asus ZenPad Z8s is a small tablet with cell service and great battery life
1:13
The 8-inch LTE tablet is a Verizon exclusive.
Play video