Apple iPad 2

CNET First Look
Apple iPad 2iPad 2 Donald Bell gets his first hands-on time with the iPad 2, the second generation of Apple's tablet. The iPad 2 is thinner, lighter, and faster than its predecessor and is ready for some new apps including GarageBand and iMovie.
Transcript
-Hey, I'm Donald Bell for CNET.com. We're here at Apple's iPad 2 launch event, and I'm holding the iPad 2. In fact, I'm holding the white version of the iPad 2. There's now 2 colors: a white version and a black version. All the same prices, all the same capacities as last year's, but you're now getting a much thinner design, a lighter design, and you're also getting a faster processor. There's a-- there's a dual core A5 processor in here. It's promising 9 times the graphics performance of the original iPad. You're also getting a few new features. You're getting a FaceTime feature for video calling. You get HD cameras on the back and a VGA camera on the front. Apple is also announcing 2 new applications for the iPad, their own applications. One is iMovie for the iPad, which is available before on the iPhone and the iPod Touch. It's now coming to the iPad and it's the most sophisticated version, well, at least the most sophisticated mobile version of iMovie we've seen yet. The other application that Apple announced today for the iPad is GarageBand. This is gonna be a pretty cool application out there for you musical types. It does multitrack recording, virtual instruments--a lot of fun. We're gonna see this thing March 11th. So, having played around with the iPad 2 the little bit that I've had it here, I have to say, the thing I like about it the most is how thin and light Apple has been able to get the design. Having seen a lot of their competitors this past year, I haven't seen anything that's gotten this small, and I think being able to preserve that 10-hour battery life is a big deal. It's gonna be hard to be able to keep up with that. So, for CNET.com, I'm Donald Bell showing off the Apple iPad 2.