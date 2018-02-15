Apple HomePod leaves a mark...literally

CNET News Video
Apple HomePod leaves a mark...literallyCertain oiled or waxed surfaces could clash with the HomePod's silicone base and leave an ugly ring on your furniture.
Transcript
Hey Siri, what's that white ring under my homepod? After a handful of online publications discovered Apple's homepod seemed to leave a white ring on specific wood surfaces. The company issued a statement confirming the smart speaker could leave discolored markings. Both Wirecutter and Pocket-Lint noticed a strange white ring on their respective wood surfaces after leaving their review HomePods on them for around 20 minutes. Multiple people on Twitter have also posted photos of their own surfaces with the same rings. Apple confirmed the potential issue, saying certain oiled or waxed surfaces could cause the silicone base to leave a quote, mild mark, unquote. So if you have any super expensive treated wood furniture, maybe don't put your HomePod on it. It remains to be seen whether those rings are permanent or if they can be gently worked out. Regardless, this issue is a bit of a Mark for Apple. What do you think? Is this a deal breaker or are you already designing your HomePod koozie Kickstarter campaign? Drop your thoughts down on the comments and check cnet.com for our full review. I'm Ashley Esqueda. Be good humans.