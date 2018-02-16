Apple confirms the HomePod leaves 'white rings' on some wood surfaces

Apple Byte
Transcript
[MUSIC] It's something you see everyday, something so simple you didn't think you needed it until today. It's a circle, a perfectly circular circle and a perfect companion for your HomePod The Apple Coaster. [MUSIC] What's good Brian Tong here and welcome to the Apple by four everything good and bad inside the world of Apple. Hold on to your butts for this one Apple fans, Apple has confirmed that HomePod can leave white rings On some wood surfaces. What? Come on, guys. Are you killing me or what? Reviews published by Wirecutter and Pocket-lint and even customers online revealed the issue. Or I mean, maybe they'll call it a feature. Now, Apple reps told Pocket-lint it was not unusual for a speaker with a silicone base to leave a mild mark when placed on certain oil or wax-based wood finished surfaces. So why'd you make it out of silicon then? You guys had six years. And Apple reps also told Wirecutter the marks can improve over several days after the speaker's removed from the wood surface. But what if they don't? Do you have an answer for that? Apple's response, try cleaning the surface with the manufacturer's suggested oiling method. Bro, you're asking us to basically go and refinish our own furniture because Apple's response can't be you're putting it on the wrong surface to listen to music wrong. And you know what's coming. That's a bad apple. And thank you for that hand drawn bad apple, Mr. Albert Villalta. I'm accepting submissions. I'm accepting submissions. And come on, Apple biters, the Apple coaster, coming soon. You know it's gonna happen. All right, the Homepod sounds great, but you'll get different opinions from different people. First company that decided to put it to the test by using NTi's XL2 recording device to capture its audio data from four different locations in a room and they found the HomePod had the best consistency of overall sound. This is backing up Apple's claims of how to adjust depending on where it's placed in a room. And that's nice and all. But you can check on our review where the HomePod has great sound, it 's booming bass for its size. But when you compare it to other speakers, it lacks the subtle details and vocals, and other instruments. And it can also sound muddy at times. Now Consumer Reports Came out with the same observations that stirred the pot up claiming The Homepod sounds good, but The Google Home Max and Sonos One sounded better. But come on. Don't get wrapped up in all this. This is totally subjective, and data points aren't going to tell me what sounds good. Guess what? My ears are, and my ears aren't the same as your ears. And the music I listen to might sound better on different speakers compared to the genres of music you listen to, so Don't listen to anyone but yourself. Unless you like to do horrible things. Yeah, don't listen to that person. All right, Bloomberg reports iOS 12 is on track to bring new features like single sets of apps that will work across iPhone, iPads, and Max, a new digital health tool to show parents how much screen time their children have had And improved animojis because common that's what we all really care about. And apple's approaching development differently focusing more on key features and deciding to push others to the following year until they're ready after the mess of iOS 11. Apple realized their schedules were not being met and features were being releases with bugs. Mostly because we're screaming about it. Now a design a home screen for iPhone or iPad in car play. And revamp photos app that would suggest which images to view have been put in the back for now. But there is one thing tha Apple can be proud of because they develop something that they beat Samsung too, the emojis See it's probably going to end up being my least favorite work of 2018. Especially after Apple completely killed the viral and emoji trades by making a produced commercialized version for their own tv ads. Good job, guys. A new report from ET News claims Samsung will be revealing their own 3D emoji characters, ala Animojis, and the name will be revealed at the announcement of their new Samsung Galaxy S9 phone on February the 25th My bet is that they go with samojis. That sounds horrible, but maybe you guys have a better idea. Throw them in the comments. I will try to read through them if I can get through it without crying. And a recent change will affect people trying to get unlocked iPhones from Verizon. The company told CNET Verizon devices will be locked to their network from now on. The move was made to deter bad guys from stealing their phones to resell them and send them to be used overseas. Good guys like us would buy them so we could get them an unlocked phone to use on another carrier and get the iPhone with the better performing LTE antenna. Now, later in the spring Verizon will allow you to unlock them, but they have not shared how long the phones Will remain locked. All right let's take a break and check out the part of game that you've gotta try and guess what? It's free. All right Apple Byters, check this out,you know we show you the hottest apps here, this is Emoji shrades and what is, think of it like A trivia game with your friends. I type in emojis, they guess the category, what it is. So, we're gonna check this out and see how dope it is. Hey, are you guys all ready to play? [MUSIC] Let's do this. Emoji charades uses an Apple TV and a phone or tablet but you'll need at least two of the three to play And some friends now pick a category for everyone to guess lets do tv shows guys here we go the top level prayer like myself holds the phone and drops recommended imogs on screen for every one to guess>>this is easy cops they guessed it .Switch with any one in the group so you can be so you can be a guesser instead of an imoger [CROSSTALK] And if you're really talented you can play this by yourself. Old man super here, Professor X. That's a good one brian, it's a good one. Alright let's try this one more time. You guys wanna play a [UNKNOWN] Yeah. Let's go, come on. Emoji, emoji, emoji. Emoji, emoji. Okay, sometimes you get carried away but the game is free and available starting today. And additional game packs will cost you but they haven't announced pricing yet. All right, that's gonna do it for this week. You can email me at theapplebyte@cnet.com or tweet me @BRIANTONG And I'll respond after my daily olive oil bath. Thanks so much for watching. We'll catch y'all next time for another bite of the apple. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]