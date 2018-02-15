Android P will bring support for iPhone X-esque notch

Googlicious
Android P will bring support for iPhone X-esque notchAndroid P will bring a better Google Assistant and support for all-new screen designs.
[MUSIC] What's good? Brian Tong here, and welcome to Googlicious for everything Google you can think of. Google I/O is gonna be here before you know it on May the 8th, but a new report from Bloomberg, Is revealing some of the goodies we can expect from Android P with internal code name Pistachio Ice Cream .>>That's my favourite .>>Bloomberg says Android P will bring support for more unique display types to accomodate things like iPhone 10 x notches. As some Android phones are expected to move in that direction. We've seen it with the Essential Phone's notch and Android [UNKNOWN] will also offer support for unique form factors like ZTEs [UNKNOWN] Other visual changes include what they call a dramatic redesign to Google's mobile OS With the hopes of using the aesthetic to persuade more Iphone users to switch to Android P devices. There's been a rumbling of materials design too and it could be the new Android P look. But a leak from the Now-pulled Chromium commit Showed some of the set of changes in coloring that you may or may not be able to tell from this images. The shades in grey look a little cool and not as warm and the red are slightly darker and intense. It's expected to be more than just a color swap. Now Bloomberg also says that Google will be pushing for even tighter Google assistant integration in Android P. The report says they'll be opening it up even more for third party developers to integrate the assistant into their own apps. Alright the latest numbers from IDC research found that Google doubled their shipments A pixels smart phone in 2017, in to a total of 3.9 million. That's double, and that's a good thing. Now put that in to perspective and in just the fourth quarter of 2017, IDC estimates Apple shipped 77.3 million phones, and Samsung shipped 74.1 million phones. So, Google is making a great phone but they have a long. A long way to catch up. And it's not really even just catching up. Just make steady growth, year by year, and they have the capital to support it. All right, we're just about a week away from unveiling the new Samsung Galaxy S9, but new details and rumors, they keep rolling [UNKNOWN] ET News reports the new S9 will finally be bringing stereo speakers with a bottom firing speaker at the top and the bottom of the new [UNKNOWN] phone. Thank you, and this one probably won't come as a surprise but surprise. Surprise, Samsung is bringing their own type of animojis a la Apple. Now the name has not been leaked yet. But Samsung's 3D emojis will make their debut with an actual name during the reveal and they are reportedly even [MUSIC] More advanced compare to Apple. Now let's just place bets right now I'm going with samojis because it sounds like something horrible they would do. And I'm sorry but when we're trying to won of each other with our an emoji game that tells me phones are running out of things to do. Comme on sung All right, I will admit though the only time I've ever used them is with my nephews. And when they send them, they're so cute. It just makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. All right, Samsung's official announcement will happen on February the 25th. And we'll be there with CNET's live coverage throughout the keynote. In some news that might let you down, after LG decided they would stop releasing new phones yearly They will now focus on new variants of the LG V30 at Mobile World Congress this year. LG officially announced that the 2018 version of the LG V30 will feature the debut of their new artificial intelligence tech. Now, some of the key improvements, thanks to this new AI system, will be vision AI for their next gen image recognition that will analyze a picture as it's being taken and offer you the best settings. Their voice AI will bring exclusive LG voice commands including new ones for taking specific types of photos like a food photo or slow motion video. Now LG's AI features will expand to not only their new phones they release in 2018, but also to some pre-existing ones as well. And the story that turned some heads this week, consumer report said that in their audio testing. The HomePod sounds good but other smart speaker sound better. Now this is what they said, the HomePod's bass was a bit boomy and over emphasized, and the mid-range tones are somewhat hazy, meaning that some of the nuance in vocals, guitars, and horns was lost. These elements of the music couldn't be heard as distinctly. As in more highly rated speakers, trouble sounds like symbols were under emphasized. But the home pod played reasonably loudly in a mid size room. The bottom line, overall the sound of the home pod was a bit muddy compared to what the Sonos one and google home max delivered. And you know what, honestly I 100 percent agree with their assessment. Is what I heard when I compared them straight up with the Home Max as well, great boom but the locals were very clear on the HomePod compared to the Google Home Max. Now, speaker sound quality will also really sound different to you defending on the genres of the music do you personally like to listen to. So, listen for yourself because I'm not, a consumer report isn't the [UNKNOWN] for your ears.