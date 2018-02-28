Amazon buys Ring

CNET News Video
Transcript
Ding ****, who's there? It's Amazon buying up all the smart doorbells. Amazon will buy smart device maker, Ring, for over $1 billion according to Reuters. Ring is the company responsible for the popular Ring video doorbell and also. That makes security cameras. Amazon has an eye on expanding its fourree into smart home products even further with this purchase, but this wouldn't be the first time Amazon would buy a company like Ring. It required Blink in late 2017, which also makes smart door bells and security cameras. In an emailed statement to CNET, an Amazon spokesperson said, quote, Ring's home security products and services have delighted customers since day one. We're excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure, unquote. Amazon also launched its own smart home security products last year, like Amazon Cloud Cam and Amazon Key If acquisitions like Blink, Whole Foods and Twitch are any indication, ring will probably keep operating under it's own branding and Amazon will integrate it's devices even deeper into the Alexa voice assistant eco system. Some critics suggest this purchase means Amazon is teetering dangerously close to monopoly territory particularly with smart doorbells. But what do you think? Leave your thoughts down in the comments We'll be keeping an eye on what this acquisition means for Amazon's Smart Home ambitions. And what it also means for the competition. Stay tuned to CNET.com. I'm Ashley Esqueda, [UNKNOWN] humans.