All good things must come to an end

Crave
All good things must come to an endBrian Tong and Bonnie Cha say their good-byes, but not before enjoying an orchestra of MacBooks. Plus, they look back on some of their favorite moments.
Transcript
>> An orchestra of MacBooks, get low with your glow, and who needs a woman when you got a robot? Now don't read into that line too much. Plus Bonnie and I say goodbye. Bye bye! [ sobbing ] Alright ... >> Bonnie: I can't do it! [ sobbing ] ^m00:00:18 [ music ] ^m00:00:20 >> What's up guys? Welcome to Crave, all the tech goodies that you could think off and you find them at our blog at Crave dot CNET dot com. I'm here with the boom. >> Bonnie: And the flash. >> That's the last time ... this is probably gonna be our last Crave. But hey, we're gonna jump into all the good stuff and get to that later right? >> Bonnie: Yeah. We'll save it. >> Okay so what do you have? >> Bonnie: Called the down low glow. >> Down low glow? >> Bonnie: Uh- huh. >> And what is it? >> Bonnie: It's these little neon tubes that you can strap to your bike and totally pimp it up. But it's also a safety feature. >> Oh, okay, you were laughing about it like you didn't think they were really that cool. >> Bonnie: No I think it's very cool. >> Yeah, they're cool. >> Bonnie: I'd tack them on my bike. >> Oh you would? >> Bonnie: Yeah. >> Okay, okay. ^m00:00:59 [ music ] ^m00:01:02 There's this laptop orchestra from Stanford University, where else. They're actually the second of it's kind and if you had to guess where was the first one? >> Bonnie: Japan? >> No, Princeton. Big surprise there. But this is actually really cool. The digital conductor ... there's basically 20 MacBooks and they have these speakers connected to them that have 6 channels of audio so you basically have 120 channels of sound going off. They tilt the MacBook to make, change the sound and they've actually recently performed through the internet with a orchestra or somebody from Beijing. I think it's really cool; it's so like geeky cool. I mean, I love it but at the same time someone's like oh my God! That's when you said when you ... >> Bonnie: I did not! >> I'm just kidding! [ music ] >> Bonnie: I have the Zippit open it. >> What is it? >> Bonnie: You know how you get those electronics and those plastic packaging ... you can't even rip open. >> I just got one for monster cable, pieces of crap packaging. >> Bonnie: So this scissor helps it open it easily, like it has all these like razors and ... >> It's super easy instead of you like trying to pry it with your hands or do stuff like that. >> Bonnie: It kind of ... >> Was he the one that played with this thing, or he's the one that wrote up about it? >> Bonnie: I think he just wrote about it and he pointed out something funny. The packaging of the Zippit is the kind that you .... [ laughing ] would need a Zippit to open it. >> Okay, well. First to open the Zippit with the hardware and then you're good to go. Okay cool. Now you know we have a lot of things that we always crave but now it's time for do not crave. [ music ] Natalie Del Conte showed me this one and even though she has a history on hating on robots, she actually likes this one. Now check out the home assistant robot or the HAR from our friends in Japan. It uses 5 cameras and 6 lasers to map and navigate your home. It has 2 arms and 2 wheels and it supposedly can mop floors, do dishes, and laundry. Now first of all, I do like how it does many things that the 21st century woman is no longer willing to do, but if this thing takes a picture and has an idea of what my clean place looks like and then I decide to pass out on my couch, does it interpret me as trash? Bonnie don't answer that one okay? Now I'd rather watch a woman do the dishes instead of a robot anyways. This gets a big fat do not crave. [ music ] What? >> Bonnie: Excuse me? >> Excuse you what? >> Bonnie: That you'd rather watch a woman do dishes? >> I definitely would. >> Bonnie: Okay. I do not crave that. >> I think most guys would. You'd rather watch a man do dishes or a robot? >> Bonnie: A man do dishes. >> Okay, there you go. Now we've been here for a while and we wanted ... because we're gonna say goodbye we wanted to talk about a few favorite moments that we had on Crave. So I'd like to start ... Bonnie do you have any moments? >> Bonnie: I try to forget them, but there are a couple. >> Such as? >> Bonnie: Like when you were my slave and you gave away free hugs and you got to ... >> There were a lot of other things on video we didn't show you and that's probably why she really liked it. What? Okay. >> Bonnie: I have to say your karaoke-ing last week was ... it was nice. >> Even with a sick voice? >> Bonnie: Yeah it was. >> It hit hard, it touched your heart didn't it? >> Bonnie: It did, made me cry ... for other reasons. >> Now most of my memories are bad because you were on the show. But no, but really you've never been able to give me a hug on the show. You won't let me touch you, and I would like to for our last show, be given the opportunity to hug you. >> Bonnie: This is awkward. >> So I'm gonna stand up here right now. ^m00:04:42 Okay guys, we'll see you guys. You can check out our Crave blog whenever you want. iCrave dot CNET dot com and we'll see you guys soon! Thanks for watching! [ music ]