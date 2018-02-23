CNET News Video
Airbnb wants to be a place for 'everyone'The home rental company gets customized and adds all sorts of places travelers can stay -- from yurts to Tuscan villas.
Transcript
Today. [APPLAUSE] Today, today we will show you our roadmap, so that Airbnb is for everyone. So we're gonna be adding four new category types And these are just to recognize the wide variety of places that we already have on Airbnb. Vacation homes, bed and breakfasts, boutiques, and unique. So seven categories, it's not very specific. What if we got. Even more specific. Now you might be wondering, why would you want to ge more specific? Well I'd love to give you an example. Let's say you want to travel to Paris. So I go and I type in Paris. We have 65 thousand homes in Paris. Okay, so you're not gonna search through 65 thousand homes. Okay so let's add some categories, I'm going to stay in a private room in an apartment, great. Now you're down to ten thousand homes. So can we refine this more? Yes. So we're going to be adding more categories To help guests refine their home so they can find the perfect place to stay. One of the categories we're adding is architectural style. Now anyone who knows me, knows that I am a huge fan of rustic. [LAUGH] So if you were to type in rustic. Here is what you'd refine down. Now if I get to my rustic home, I also want one with a balcony because I wanna be able to open the windows of my Paris balcony and sing at the top of my lungs. And so I'm gonna refine down the balcony. But I'm not a very good singer as I wanna stay with a musician. As you can literally refine down to the perfect place to stay. Air B plus are all the [INAUDIBLE] of home plus more. These are beautiful homes from exceptional host. And every single one of them are verified for quality, beautiful homes. Each of these homes feature the hosts distinct personality with thoughtful design. These are the homes Of Air B&B Plus. The average price per night is less than $250 a night but they're insanely nice I meanlook at these. these aren't just beautiful homes, these really are exceptional hosts. what makes the hosts exceptional? Well every single one has a 4.8 rating, 75% of these are gonna be plus hosts our super host. One year ago [BLANK_AUDIO] we acquired a company called Luxury Retreats. Luxury Retreats has two decades of history delivering incredible hospitality. And they have some of the world's nicest homes. And we asked. What if we brought together high end hospitality with one of the largest travel communities in the world? How could we deliver the trip of a lifetime? If we are gonna deliver the trip of a lifetime It would start with some of the finest homes in the world and we have thousands of these homes. Lets dive in. This is the villa Sarasvati in Bali. It's got a 65 foot pool, an entire children's playground If you have that many children. This is the incredible Villa San Luigi. This was commissioned by the Chigi family in the 16th century. It was recently restored. It's got an olive grove and a vegetable garden in it. But if we are gonna go beyond, Homes are just the beginning, because to go beyond we must have magical experiences. Like truffle hunting, cooking lessons with local chefs, and so much more.