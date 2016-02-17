Your video, "Acer's Chromebook R11 puts Chrome OS at your fingertips "
Acer's Chromebook R11 puts Chrome OS at your fingertips

[MUSIC] This is the Acer Chromebook R11. It is as the name applies a Chromebook. You get a fairly cheap notebook that's ideal for getting stuff on to the web. You find fast wi-fi connectivity Great battery life and a nice, if low resolution screen all for $330 bucks. The R11 is also a hybrid laptop packing a 360 degree hinge and a touchscreen. You can flip the screen back and use it as a tablet or prop it upright to watch movies. We've seen this design plenty of times on machines running Windows 10, but the Chromebook R11 runs Google's Chrome OS which is essentially just the Chrome browser. And Chrome isn't quite optimized for touch. Now there are some neat, mobile-oriented tweaks here, like the keyboard you can swipe across. If you spend most of your time online living in Google's ecosystem, you'll right at home here. Your files will live in the cloud in Google Drive, which is handy because it's only 32 gig of storage space. A full sized SD slot sits on the left side of the laptop And there are a pair of USB ports on either side if you need more storage. You won't be able to run most of the apps you might be familiar with, but there's a web alternative for just about everything from writing in Google Docs to editing photos in third party apps like Pixlr. Now the hybrid laptop design is a neat touch and the [UNKNOWN] handles itself rather well But if you're on the market for a budget machine, there's quite a bit of competition. From dirt cheap Windows devices to competing Chromebooks that lack a fancy touchscreen but can save you a bit of cash. Read my full review. See if the trade offs are worth it. [MUSIC]

