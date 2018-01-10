Abode packs a security system into a single device

CES 2018
Abode packs a security system into a single deviceThe $329 Abode Iota security system supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Here at CES 2018 we've seen a lot of cool security stuff but one thing I'm really excited about is the Abode Iota. It is a new product from start up Abode, they started out with just DIY security system but now, they've moved out into one single device, the IOTA. It's a 329 dollar camera with a lot of other integrated task, so it has 1080p HD life streaming, a motion sensor, night vision, but this thing also has ten hour battery backup as well as optional 4G LTE support. So if you lose wi-fi connection you can just bump into LTE and, in theory, continue your video stream. You also have access to that live feed through the related app and there are tons Of integrations with this device. So in addition to all of that other crazy stuff I just mentioned, this thing also has integrated Zigbee and Z-Wave hubs, as well as support for Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. So in terms of all-in-one home security systems, that is a crazy number of smart home integration So that's something we are really excited to test at the CNET Smart Home when this thing becomes available later this year. [MUSIC]