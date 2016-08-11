Your video, "A Kenmore washer upgrade worth looking into "
A Kenmore washer upgrade worth looking into

Kenmore's $1,100 29133 top-load washing machine cleans well and holds a ton of clothes.
[MUSIC] So top load washing machines tend to get a bit of a bad wrap. They don't usually perform quite as well as their front load counterparts and they use a lot more water But this Kenmore model for 1100 bucks actually did incredibly well on our test. It's actually the second most impressive washer results we've gotten to date. And that's for all of the machines both top and front load. So, this is an excellent result. It was also pretty decent in terms of water consumption. It used 17.7 gallons which is more on average than the front load model. But it did better than most of the popular models that we have tested so far. It also has a massive 5.3 ft capacity. Which is the largest top load capacity so far. The one thing i don't like is the display. It looks really nice, i love the design But it's actually too responsive. Basically, you just need to use a really light touch for these buttons which may seem counter intuitive if you're used to using actual tangible buttons for a device like this. Overall though, I think this is an awesome machine. I would highly recommend it, especially if you're looking for a top-load unit that's large enough to fit laundry for the whole family. [SOUND]

