Your video, "3 ways to email photos in iOS "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

3 ways to email photos in iOS

If you're looking to share photos with someone directly, an email attachment might be your best bet. Here are three ways to send a photo or video via email on your iPhone or iPad.
1:44 /
Transcript
[MUSIC]

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video