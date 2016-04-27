1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: Impressive sound at a great price

CNET First Look
1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: Impressive sound at a great priceYou've probably never heard of 1More, but the China-based company makes one of the best in-ear headphones for its price.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Probably haven't heard of one more then [UNKNOWN] But it's [UNKNOWN] driver is one of the best sounding in ear headphones that we have heard for $100.00. Is well built with [UNKNOWN] ear pieces and a [UNKNOWN] cable that's designed to make core noise when it moves against your clothing. The headphone comes with a variety of silicone and foam ear tips to ensure that you get a tight seal and the inline remote and microphone are compatible with both Android and Apple devices. A hard carrying case is also included Included. Each earpiece hosts a single dynamic driver, plus two balanced armature drivers, thus the name triple driver. As I said, it sounds really good, the sound is not only full and warm, but nicely detailed. There's plenty of base oomph and definition is decent enough. Mid range sounds clear and natural, and this is a headphone that will appeal to audiophiles. My only reservation about it is it's design. There are other headphones that look similar. And while the headphone fits comfortably, it worked better for me when I was stationary than when I was walking around. When I was moving I found myself adjusting the buds to keep a tight seal, which is crucial to getting the high quality sound the headphone is capable of producing. So this may not be the best headphone for active users, but that small caveat aside it's a great sounding in ear headphone for its $100 price point. And the inclusion of the hard carrying case and large selection of ear tips is a nice bonus. I'm David Carnoy, thanks for watching. [MUSIC]