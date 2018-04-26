Ecosystem

What content can you get on these streaming dongles? All of the basics, and more: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and nearly all of the cable TV alternatives. But while Roku has nearly everything -- except iTunes -- Fire TV has some notable holes. YouTube is a browser-based workaround, for instance, rather than a native app.

Performance

Both of these streamers are 2017 models with fast response time. But the Roku felt zippier and faster overall in our tests.

Features

Both streamers have the basics -- 4K HDR video, Dolby audio, fast Wi-Fi and nicely stocked app stores. Fire TV offers excellent integration with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, too. But Roku's remote also offers voice control options and full TV control for power and volume. It has a nifty headphone jack for private listening, too.

Design

These are both dongles that plug into the rear or side HDMI ports of your TV (or AV receiver). But we really prefer the straightforward, customizable and easy-to-navigate Roku interface. The Fire TV one feels like it's more about shoving Amazon commerce options to the forefront.

Value

Both products retail for $70 in the US, but are frequently discounted as low as $50. That's a world of streaming entertainment for a pittance. The Apple TV, by comparison, costs more than twice as much.

Overall

The Fire TV delivers excellent entertainment options and superb integration with Alexa. But we found Roku to be the flat-out winner here, with better design, smarter features and more content offerings.