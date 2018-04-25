Performance

Both deliver crisp HD footage of your front porch on demand. You'll be able to see who's knocking and talk to them with the app. The Nest Hello gets the edge as it reliably learns faces as well.

Features

This category's not close. The Ring Pro does what you'd expect, has a wide field of view, and lets you set motion zones in the app. The Nest Hello does all that and it recognizes faces and works with more smart home platforms. You can pull up your doorbell footage on your TV using either Amazon or Google's digital assistant.

Design

Both doorbells look great, and both are pleasingly slim, so they'd fit on a narrow frame. The Nest Hello gets the slight edge because it more closely resembles a traditional doorbell.

Usability

You'll be able to install either doorbell relatively easily, and both have intuitive apps. Ring narrowly wins this category because it's slightly easier to install and can withstand colder outdoor temps.

Overall

Most categories are close, but Nest's facial recognition and bevy of extra features win the battle for the Hello. Because of all of its features, the Nest Hello is our favorite video doorbell to date.