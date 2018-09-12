Features

Both the JBL Link View and the Lenovo Smart Display use Google Assistant to answer your questions. Both even use the same operating system, so this category is a tie, because they essentially have the same features.

Performance

JBL wins this one. Its mics heard my commands a little more reliably over background noise, and its speakers sound noticeably better when playing music.

Usability

Another tie, as again, these two devices have a lot of similarities. Both have physical shutters and mute buttons if you want privacy. Both have reliable touchscreens and responsive mics for voice controls.

Design

The Lenovo Smart Display takes this one as its elegant design fits perfectly in the kitchen with a bamboo back that resembles a cutting board.

Overall

The Lenovo Smart Display gets the slight edge, thanks to its nicer design and larger screen. If you want better sound quality, the JBL Link View is a fine alternative that only lost this battle by a hair.