Apple HomePod VS Google Home Max
Which of these smart speakers is best? Let's find out.Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
Apple's $349 HomePod has excellent bass and consistently superior sound quality across a wide variety of music genres. The speaker is easy to set up and Siri can hear you from across a room.
You’re stuck with Apple-only audio services when using voice commands and the HomePod only works on iOS. Siri and HomeKit lack the polish and device compatibility of Alexa and Google Assistant.
Apple's HomePod doesn't match the features offered on Alexa and Google Assistant speakers. But if you’re an iPhone user who prizes sound quality above all, you should seriously consider this speaker.
Overview
The Google Home Max builds the convenience of Google Assistant into a plus-size speaker that can fill a room with excellent sound. The microphones respond well, even when you're blasting music.
The sound can be a little too revealing, and guitar lines in particular can sound a little too piercing for comfort. If you mainly want background music, you should spend half as much on the Sonos One.
Although too expensive for mass appeal, the Google Home Max is the best-sounding smart speaker yet.
Videos / Photos
Specs / Prices
|Speaker System Details
|Smart
|Speaker Type
|Smart