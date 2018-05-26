Amazon Echo VS Google Home
Amazon and Google have been going back and forth in a battle for smart speaker supremacy. As a result, both smart speakers are great, but which one is better?Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
With a variety of new designs, the new Amazon Echo is better-looking than the original, just as smart and a lot less expensive. The addition of an aux-out jack lets you connect it with your existing audio setup. It's also a slightly better listener than before.
Though fine for casual listening and strong enough to fill a room with music, the Echo still doesn't sound as good as premium, high-fidelity speakers. The volume ring of the original is gone, replaced with the cheaper volume buttons of the Echo Dot.
Alexa is still the most compelling voice control platform, and the new and improved Echo should only boost her momentum. It's well worth $100.
Overview
Australia's version of Google Home isn't just a rebadged product. The smart speaker has Aussie language skills, local features and integrations with Australian services like Stan and ABC News.
Third-party product integrations aren't what they are overseas, and there are still some features missing.
The smart home concept is still getting off the ground locally and so Australians won't have all the features that customers get in the US. But if you're a tinkerer who wants to start building a smart home ecosystem, then the Google Home is a perfect place to begin.