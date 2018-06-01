Design

The Google Home Mini looks less industrial than the Amazon Echo Dot, but the Dot has a line-out jack and a clearer LED to show when it's listening. Call this one a tie.

Features

The Mini has done a great job of catching up to the Dot on this front, but the Dot still works with more smart home devices and has more skills.

Performance

Both smart speakers hear your commands reliably, respond accurately to a wide variety of questions, and can tell jokes and play games. The Dot can hear you a little better if you're talking quietly.

Sound quality

Given the price and size of these smart speakers, you might be pleasantly surprised by how good they sound when they're playing music. The Mini gets the edge as it's less tinny and can hit higher volumes.

Overall

At this point, the two smart speakers are neck and neck, so you could prioritize either if you prefer Amazon or Google products. The Echo Dot still has a slight edge overall, thanks to its line-out jack and superior feature count.