Amazon Cloud Cam VS Nest Cam Indoor
Which of these HD home security cameras is best? Let's take a closer look.
The $120 Amazon Cloud Cam's crisp 1080p HD live feed, prompt motion notifications and free 24-hour clip storage set a new value standard for indoor home security cameras.
Only Amazon cloud subscribers can set motion zones and receive person alerts. Continuous recording is not available (even for subscribers), and there's no local microSD card storage.
Amazon's Cloud Cam is affordable, reliable and easy to use, but it's the free storage that ultimately makes it more appealing than Nest security cameras and many other home security competitors.
Overview
Nest Cam's high-resolution video (1080p), magnetic base, pivoting stand and updated app make this DIY device an improvement over Dropcam Pro -- and many other DIY cameras.
Like Dropcam Pro, Nest Cam is still just a webcam at heart. While it does offer security features like opt-in motion and sound alerts, they aren't especially useful since you can only receive one notification every 30 minutes.
Given that Nest Cam and Dropcam Pro are pretty similar, it doesn't make a lot of sense for existing users to replace their Pro. But, budding DIYers searching for a high-res live streaming camera really can't beat Nest Cam.