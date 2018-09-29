Wisenet's $150 (£115/AU$205) SmartCam N1 isn't expensive by traditional security camera standards, but things are changing. That typical $200 price range, popularized by the Nest Cam Indoor, has shifted in the last couple of years toward budget models with similar features.
While the SmartCam N1 is a fine indoor facial recognition camera, the Tend Secure Lynx is as good for just $60.
The N1 cam might still be worth it to you if you want that microSD card slot for local storage access (it supports up to 128GB; the microSD card isn't included). Otherwise, I'd look elsewhere.
How does the SmartCam N1 compare to the identically priced Tend Secure Lynx Pro? Let's take a look:
Comparing facial recognition cameras
|
|Wisenet SmartCam N1
|Tend Secure Lynx Pro
|Price
|$150
|$150
|Color finish
|White
|Black or white
|Weatherproof
|No
|Yes
|Connection type
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi
|Power source
|Adapter
|Adapter, battery backup
|Resolution
|1080p HD
|1080p HD
|Live streaming
|Yes
|Yes
|Continuous recording
|Optional with select cloud storage plans
|No
|Cloud storage
|Optional, starting at $5 per month for 5 days of event-based video history, $8 per month for 7 days of continuous history and $20 per month for 21 days of continuous history
|Free 7-day event-based video history, optional 30-day event-based video history for $10 per month.
|Local storage
|Yes, microSD card not included
|Yes, built in
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Web app
|Yes
|No
|Night vision
|Yes
|Yes
|Alerts
|Human, face recognition, audio
|Motion, face recognition
|Activity zones
|Yes
|No
|Third-party integrations
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
The SmartCam N1 separates itself from the Lynx Pro with a web app and activity zones, but you don't get the Lynx Pro's free 7-day event-based video clip storage, built-in local storage (you have to buy a microSD card to work with the SmartCam N1) and weatherproof casing.
Looking at features alone, the Lynx Pro is a better camera, but the SmartCam N1 performs better, especially when it comes to facial recognition.
Discuss Wisenet SmartCam N1