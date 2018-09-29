Wisenet's $150 (£115/AU$205) SmartCam N1 isn't expensive by traditional security camera standards, but things are changing. That typical $200 price range, popularized by the Nest Cam Indoor, has shifted in the last couple of years toward budget models with similar features.

While the SmartCam N1 is a fine indoor facial recognition camera, the Tend Secure Lynx is as good for just $60.

The N1 cam might still be worth it to you if you want that microSD card slot for local storage access (it supports up to 128GB; the microSD card isn't included). Otherwise, I'd look elsewhere.

How does the SmartCam N1 compare to the identically priced Tend Secure Lynx Pro? Let's take a look:

Comparing facial recognition cameras

Wisenet SmartCam N1 Tend Secure Lynx Pro Price $150 $150 Color finish White Black or white Weatherproof No Yes Connection type Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Power source Adapter Adapter, battery backup Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD Live streaming Yes Yes Continuous recording Optional with select cloud storage plans No Cloud storage Optional, starting at $5 per month for 5 days of event-based video history, $8 per month for 7 days of continuous history and $20 per month for 21 days of continuous history Free 7-day event-based video history, optional 30-day event-based video history for $10 per month. Local storage Yes, microSD card not included Yes, built in Mobile app Yes Yes Web app Yes No Night vision Yes Yes Alerts Human, face recognition, audio Motion, face recognition Activity zones Yes No Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

The SmartCam N1 separates itself from the Lynx Pro with a web app and activity zones, but you don't get the Lynx Pro's free 7-day event-based video clip storage, built-in local storage (you have to buy a microSD card to work with the SmartCam N1) and weatherproof casing.

Looking at features alone, the Lynx Pro is a better camera, but the SmartCam N1 performs better, especially when it comes to facial recognition.