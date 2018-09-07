Vivo X23 looks suspiciously similar to the Vivo V11

Vivo

The new China-only Vivo X23 is awfully familiar.

The phone, which made its debut in Beijing on Friday, looks almost identical to Vivo's previous V11 -- and its specs haven't changed much either. There's the 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a tiny notch, underscreen fingerprint scanner and 3,400mAh battery.

But it's not a total copycat: The X23 has better cameras on its rear.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Unlike the V11's 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, the X23 uses a 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel setup, with the latter being an ultra-wide camera. The front camera has also changed: It's got 12 megapixels compared to the 25 megapixels of the V11.

The X23 also uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chip, compared with the V11's Snapdragon 660 chip. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone retails for 3,500 Chinese yuan (that's about $510, £395 or AU$715). It's currently limited to China, and we don't know when it will be made available in other countries. But since the V11 is aimed at international markets, selling the almost-identical X23 alongside it wouldn't make sense. So the X23 is unlikely to make it out of China for a long while.

Quick specs

Processor: Qualcom Snapdragon 670



Display 6.41-inch AMOLED full HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels)



Operating system: Android 8.1 with FunTouch OS 4.5



Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage



Battery: 3,400mAh

