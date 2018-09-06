TP-Link

At first glance, the Archer C5400X looks like an upside-down robot spider sent from the future to hunt you down. But in reality, it's a router that offers friendly amenities like three Wi-Fi bands (one 2.4GHz and two 5GHz) and eight Gigabit LAN ports. The one Gigabit WAN port, of course, plugs directly into your broadband modem.

The TP-Link Archer C5400X has different modes to prioritize speeds for gaming or video consumption and a device management mode called Smart Connect that identifies the the best Wi-Fi band for all connected devices. So while its main task is to make your Fortnite and Overwatch sessions sing, it should also handle 4K video streaming with aplomb, too. Support for Amazon Alexa and IFTTT means that home automation nerds should find plenty to like.

Like most fully loaded routers, the C5400X doesn't come cheap: It's available now for $400. UK and Australia pricing and availability hasn't been confirmed, but that price converts to £310, AU$550.

The full specs, according to TP-Link: