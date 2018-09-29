The Good Tend Secure's $150 Lynx Pro camera has a decent list of features: free 7-day event-based cloud video storage, a weatherproof exterior, built-in local storage, battery backup and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Bad The camera didn't do particularly well recognizing the faces I added to my facial recognition database in the app -- or even picking up on faces at all.

The Bottom Line The Tend Secure's Lynx Pro needs some work before I can recommend it as a fully functional facial recognition camera.