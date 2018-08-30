Sony Xperia XZ3 brings out the big guns to challenge the Galaxy S9

Sony is one of those phonemakers that gets lost in the shadow of the iPhone ( ) and Galaxy phones. But its latest, the Xperia XZ3, wants to be in it to win it -- at least compared with the Galaxy S9.

The supersize, superpowered, superpricy handset comes in swinging, with specs you'd want to see on any high-end phone. You've got a 6-inch screen, a 19-megapixel camera setup (single lens, like the Galaxy S9), waterproofing and wireless charging, an amenity you don't often see outside Samsung phones. Google's latest OS, Android Pie, runs the software show, and the whole phone is backed by Qualcomm's brawny Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The Xperia XZ3 will sell for $900 in the US with Amazon and Best Buy. That steep price tag converts to about £690 and AU$1,230. Although the phone won't go on sale until Oct. 17, Amazon preorders kick off Sept. 24 for US buyers. Sony sweetens the deal with a pair of Xperia Ear Duo headphones, while supplies last.

Sony phones don't sell in every market, and can be hard to track down in spots like the US, but Sony Mobile's website helpfully points you to handsets you can buy through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Sony Xperia XZ3 specs

Screen: 6-inch QHD OLED with 18:9 screen ratio



Rear camera: 19-megapixel with ISO 12800 for photos, and ISO 4000 for video



Front-facing camera: 13-megapixel (f1.9)



Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845



Storage: 64GB onboard/4GB RAM



External storage: Up to 512GB microSD



Battery: 3,300mAh



Wireless charging (Qi-compatible)



Software: Android 9 Pie



Super-slow-motion video: 960fps



Fingerprint sensor on the back



Water resistance: IP65/86



Gorilla Glass 5



Data speeds: Cat 18



Colors: Black, white silver, forest green, Bordeaux red



