Sony's cheap portable Bluetooth speaker attaches to your bag

The SRS-XB01, a mini wireless speaker, will only cost $35 and includes a strap for easy toting.

The SRS-XB01 will retail for $35 and comes in four color options, including red.

Typically Sony's entry-level mini Bluetooth speakers have started at $50. But the upcoming SRS-XB01, due out in October, lists for $35. That's pretty inexpensive.

I haven't had a chance to try it yet but it has a water resistant design with an IPX5 rating and its battery life is rated at 6 hours, which is fairly standard for this type of tiny Bluetooth speaker.

A handy carrying strap is included.

It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and includes a strap for attaching it to backpacks or hanging it from a tree branch.

The SRS-XB01, which is part of Sony's Extra Bass speaker line, also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and will come in four color options (blue, red, white and black).

I'll let you know how it sounds as soon as I get my hands on a review sample. 

No word yet on international pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it. For now, the $35 price roughly converts to £25 and AU$50.

