CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

Goodbye Gear, hello Galaxy Watch

Samsung debuts its new smartwatch alongside the Galaxy Note 9.

As expected, Samsung has introduced a new Galaxy Watch at its Unpacked 2018 in New York. 

Here's what we know so far:

  • Two different sizes
  • Over 60,000 watch faces from the Galaxy App Store
  • High-res analog display with intergated touch function
  • Military-grade Gorilla DX glass
  • Water resistant 
  • Standalone LTE connectivity with call and text support
  • Battery life: "several days on a single charge"
  • Support for new Wireless Charger Duo
samsung-unpacked-2018-galaxy-note-9-204

 Sarah Tew/CNET

This story will be updated as additional details are announced.

Best Wearable Tech for 2018

See All

  • Apple Watch Series 3
    Starting at: $589.00

    The Apple Watch Series 3 offers built-in cellular for data and even phone calls. It works...

  • Fitbit Versa

    After a month with the Fitbit Versa, we're looking past its limitations and finding there's...

  • Amazfit Bip

    Weeks-long battery, always-on screen, and yeah, $80.

  • Garmin Vivosport
    Starting at: $294.85

    This slim "smart" activity tracker features GPS, a heart-rate monitor, color touch-screen...

  • Huawei Watch 2 LTE

    It’s got everything you’d expect from a smartwatch, including cellular connectivity --...

This week on CNET News

Magic Leap is either brilliant or BS. It's ready to prove its AR gear is real
I finally tried Magic Leap, and I have mixed feelings
Will the Samsung Note 9 suffer the same fate as the Galaxy S9?

Share your voice