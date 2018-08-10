Goodbye Gear, hello Galaxy Watch

As expected, Samsung has introduced a new Galaxy Watch at its Unpacked 2018 in New York.

Here's what we know so far:

Two different sizes



Over 60,000 watch faces from the Galaxy App Store



High-res analog display with intergated touch function



Military-grade Gorilla DX glass



Water resistant



Standalone LTE connectivity with call and text support

Battery life: "several days on a single charge"

Support for new Wireless Charger Duo

Sarah Tew/CNET

This story will be updated as additional details are announced.