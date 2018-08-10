Goodbye Gear, hello Galaxy Watch

As expected, Samsung has introduced a new Galaxy Watch at its Unpacked 2018 in New York.
Here's what we know so far:
- Two different sizes
- Over 60,000 watch faces from the Galaxy App Store
- High-res analog display with intergated touch function
- Military-grade Gorilla DX glass
- Water resistant
- Standalone LTE connectivity with call and text support
- Battery life: "several days on a single charge"
- Support for new Wireless Charger Duo
This story will be updated as additional details are announced.
