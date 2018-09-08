Galaxy A6 phone has megapixels galore and sells for $360 on Sept 14

Samsung

Who says you need a big budget to enjoy a big Samsung phone?

The South Korean giant's Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus are for those who like Samsung's designs at a far thriftier cost than the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 demand. Previously announced, the Galaxy A6 is coming to the US for $360, starting Sept. 14. It'll sell first at Samsung.com before joining other carriers in the coming weeks. The Galaxy A6 price converts to around £278 and AU$500.

The Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus will also sell in certain European, Asian, African and Latin American countries.

Now playing: Watch this: We cracked open the Galaxy Note 9

Photography is evidently a focus here, with plenty of megapixels to go around. The A6 Plus has a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-camera combo on the rear, and a big ol' 24-megapixel camera on the front. The A6 has 16-megapixel cameras on both the front and back.

As usual, though, the salient cosmetic difference is screen size. The A6 sports a 5.6-inch, 1,480x720-pixel screen, while the A6 Plus is bigger and clearer at 6 inches and 2,220x1,080 pixels. You'll note both have a 18.5:9 screen ratio that follows the big screen, small-bezel trend of late.

The A6 Plus gets a slightly more powerful processor, too, with an octa-core 1.8GHz CPU over the A6's octa-core 1.6GHz. It wasn't clarified whether both will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip or one of Samsung's own Exynos processors. Both models will have versions with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Editors' note: This story was originally posted on May 1 and has been updated with pricing and release details for the US.