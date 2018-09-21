Ring's redesigned Stick Up Cams want a spot inside your home

Enlarge Image Ring

Amazon announced its purchase of Ring back in February, so I wasn't surprised that Ring's new Stick Up Cam Wired and Stick Up Cam Battery indoor/outdoor security cameras (both $180) were among the dozens of things Amazon announced at its Thursday event in Seattle.

Ring sells a range of home security devices, from its Ring Video Doorbell Pro to the Ring Alarm Security Kit. It even has a last-gen version of the Stick Up Cam I tested back in 2016. While you could technically put the older Stick Up Cam inside your house, it was designed to go outside your home. It even had an optional solar panel accessory to provide power sans cable.

The new Stick Up Cams, both the wired and battery-powered versions, are weatherproof and capable of going outside, according to Ring. But, unlike their predecessor, they're also fully equipped to go inside your home. In fact, Ring wants you to put them inside. The home security cameras have all of the basic features you'd expect, including 1080p HD live streaming, motion detection, activity zones, night vision and two-way audio.

The battery-powered Stick Up Cam comes with a removable, rechargeable battery, much like the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the first-gen Ring Video Doorbell. Remove the battery when it's low, charge it up and stick it back in the camera. Ring says the battery should last for six months up to a year depending on usage.

They also have built-in sirens and promise upcoming integration with the Ring Alarm security system and Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant.

For customers with Ring Alarm, this means you should be able to set your new Stick Up Cam to record automatically if something trips your security system. Adding Alexa should offer the opportunity for simple voice commands -- hopefully things like, "Alexa, show me my living room camera" that you'd then be able to see on your Echo Show or other screen-enabled Alexa device.

The integration with Ring Alarm and upcoming Alexa support are important for Ring. When I tested the Ring Alarm, I lamented that the indoor $120 Amazon Cloud Cam home security camera didn't work with Ring Alarm -- and that the system as a whole didn't work with Alexa (something I'm still waiting for). And since there wasn't an indoor Ring security camera, you didn't really have any options for in-home monitoring.

But what does this mean for the excellent and perfectly capable Amazon Cloud Cam? I was really hoping Amazon and Ring would find a way to make them work together. The redesigned Stick Up Cams look promising too, although at $180 each they're 60 bucks more expensive than a single Cloud Cam.

In the press release, Ring states that the "Ring Stick Up Cam Battery has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained."

But Given that Ring's Stick Up Cams (both models) are available for preorder now on Ring.com and are scheduled to ship starting October 18, it sounds like the battery-powered version will be ready for sale soon.