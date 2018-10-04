CNET también está disponible en español.

Razer's Sila gaming router packs all the perks in its trademark black box

No scary spider router here -- all the antennas are on the inside.

sila-2018-render-1

 Razer

For its first router, Razer's Sila goes all out with the latest technologies: tri-band (2x5GHz, 1x2.4GHz), dynamic dynamic channel hopping for the best throughput and into the DFS range (those empty channels you wonder why you can't get to), multiuser MIMO, support for meshing with a another Sila and customizable network prioritization. All with nine antennas snuggled up inside the lifestyle gaming company's trademark matte-black box. It's available now for $250 (£280, AU$440).

It includes a mobile app for setup and management, which is a real convenience.

sila-2018-render-2Enlarge Image

Only one of the two USB ports supports USB 3, kind of a bummer if you want to attach multiple storage devices. 

 Razer

Razer partnered with Ignition Design Labs for the Sila; many manufacturers partner with companies with strengths in delivering fast networking, usually for software and optimizations in gaming routers. For instance, Netgear has NetDuma, Linksys has Killer and Asus works with WTFast

The router's also mesh-ready. Put it together with more Silas and it creates a mesh network with a range of up to 6,000 square feet (about 557 square meters).

Other specs include:

  • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Rated AC3000: up to 400Mbps on 2.4GHz, up to 1,734Mbps on 5GHz-1, up to 866Mbps on 5GHz-2
  • WPA / WPA2-PSK encryption
  • 4 Gigabit Ethernet (1x WAN, 3x LAN)
  • 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.0 port
  • Supports MUMIMO and Beamforming, guest network 

Best Wireless Routers for 2018

