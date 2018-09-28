CNET también está disponible en español.

Gaming Accessories

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset is ready to rumble

The wireless headphones have haptic feedback to make gameplay more immersive. And, of course, they light up.

razer-nari-7736Enlarge Image

This is a photo of a preproduction pair of the Razer Nari Ultimate headset.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Whether it's adventuring as Link in Legend of Zelda or climbing mountains in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, video games are a big part of my life and over the years, I've found ways to make playing them more immersive. That journey is dotted by a big screen TV, wireless controllers, a speaker bar and a comfy chair, but the Razer's Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset might by my next tool.

The wireless headset is packed with haptic drivers that cleverly vibrate to complement the audio as you play. It's the first wireless gaming headset to use haptic drivers, called "Razer HyperSense." During gameplay the headphone's haptics can provide positional awareness for sounds, music and effects.

The ear cups are made from memory foam and lined with cooling gel to help keep your ears from getting too hot. In the cushion is a hidden channel for eyeglass frames that alleviate pressure on your temples.

Ear cups are covered in leatherette and can swivel to provide a snug fit. The headband feels soft springy feel and fits like a well-worn baseball cap. I got to try a preproduction copy of the Nari Ultimate headset and they are wonderfully comfortable.

razer-nari-7723Enlarge Image

The headset has a dial (second from the left) that allows you to adjust the mix of gameplay audio and chat audio.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Other features include THX spacial audio that helps position sounds and effects around you. There is also a game and chat dial that allows you to find just the right mix of chat volume and game volume.

The Nari Ultimate headphones have wireless support for Mac, PC and PlayStation and are just one of three headsets in Razer's Nari family.

There's the Razer Nari Ultimate with haptic feedback, the Razer Nari without the haptic feedback and the Razer Nari Essential which lacks haptic feedback and wired connectivity

The Razer Nari headset is currently available for purchase while the Nari Ultimate and Nari Essential will be available later this year. For a comparison of specs and features on each headset see the chart below.

Razer Nari, Nari Ultimate and Nari Essential headsets compared


 Razer Nari Ultimate Razer Nari Razer Nari Essential
Price $200 which converts to about £150 or AU$275 $150 which converts to about £115 or AU$205 $100, £100 which converts to about AU$135
Razer HyperSense (haptics) Yes No No
Cooling gel cushions Yes Yes Yes
Swivel ear cups Yes Yes No
Wireless compatibility PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 PC, Mac, PlayStation 4
Wired compatibility PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, smartphones PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, smartphones None
THX spacial audio Yes Yes Yes
Razer Chroma aka light up logo Yes Yes No
Driver diameter 50 millimeters 50 millimeters 40 millimeters
Game/chat control Yes Yes No

