Sometimes, when a child misbehaves, their parent will make them stand and face the corner in a time-out. That's sort of what it was like testing out the new Philips Hue Signe floor lamp.

Available as a 24-inch table lamp for $160 (about £125, or AU$220), or a 58-inch floor lamp for $250 (about £195, or AU$345), the new fixtures are basically vertical wands of light designed to spread color across your walls. And, in fairness, both Signe fixtures behaved perfectly well as I tested them out -- but I also didn't really know what the heck I was supposed to do with the things.

At any rate, into the corner the floor lamp went. I plugged it in and synced it up with the Hue app, then added it to the CNET Smart Home's Apple HomeKit setup. Like other Hue products, the Signe fixtures are compatible with Siri, Alexa, the Google Assistant and a number of other popular smart home platforms.

I asked Alexa to turn it on and off, then asked Google Assistant to dim it up to fifty percent. Siri changed it to blue. I automated it alongside other HomeKit-compatible products in the same room using Apple's Home app. Everything worked perfectly. Hue's always been about as rock-solid as smart lighting gets.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

The problem is that I was left entirely underwhelmed. For a product that's meant to be aimed at your walls, each Signe fixture casts a fairly narrow pool of light. Turning them sideways helped a bit, but then I had a bright strip of LED's glaring into my eyes from my seat on the couch.