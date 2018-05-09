CNET también está disponible en español.

MSI's G65 Stealth Thin sports Max-Q and Intel 8th-gen chip

If you need a thin and light gaming laptop with style, the MSI G65 could be just what you're looking for.

The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin can easily run games like DoTA 2 without breaking a sweat. 

 Aloysius Low/CNET

Fancy a super-slim work laptop that can let you game with the best graphics as well? MSI's new G65 Stealth Thin could be just the thing.

Like the Asus Zephryus and the Acer Predator Triton 700, the MSI notebook uses Nvidia's Max-Q design architecture for a 17.7mm thick frame while weighing just 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs). It may be sleek, but the 15.6-inch G65 is no slouch when it comes to gaming -- it packs Intel's eighth-gen Core i7 processors, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070.

For true gamer cred, the keyboard has RGB backlighting and each individual key's color is customizable. There's a wide range of presets -- my favorite was a disco-inspired setting. MSI's software, in partnership with SteelSeries, also lets the key act as alerts for when you're gaming, such as flashing red when your life is low.

If you're using the GS65 in the office, you can turn off the backlights for a more sombre look. And given the stylish matte metal design, the GS65 will easily blend in.

Each key on the keyboard can be customized with your favorite color, or you can choose from a preset.

 Aloysius Low/CNET

I tried out Dota 2 with the graphics set to max, and the laptop ran buttery smooth on the 144Hz display. It did feel a bit hot at the bottom, but not in the keyboard area. You'll want to be plugged in if you try this or you'll see your battery run dry fast. If you're not gaming, MSI claims you'll get about 8 hours of battery life, which is enough to get you through plenty of presentations at the office.

The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin ($3,399 at Scorptec Computers) has a starting price of $1,799 (which converts to about £1,330 or AU$2,425) for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 version, while the top-of-the-line model with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM will cost a whopping $2,999 (about £2,220 or AU$4,040).

Quick specs

  • Processor: Intel eigth-gen Core i7 (2.2GHz)
  • Memory: 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
  • Display: 15.6-inch 144Hz full-HD display
  • Battery: Four-cell (82 Whr) Li-Polymer
While the laptop's pretty slim, there's still space for a LAN port, which you'll need if you're a serious gamer. 

 Aloysius Low/CNET
