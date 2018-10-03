Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 starts at $999, 8th-gen Intel CPUs, arrives Oct. 16

At Microsoft's fall event in New York City on Tuesday, it announced an updated version of its Surface Laptop.

The Surface Laptop 2 will include eighth-generation Intel processors making it 85 percent faster than the first Surface Laptop from last year. Microsoft said it's been reengineered from the inside out and has a new display-- the thinnest touchscreen LCD on a laptop -- with a best-in-class contrast ratio.

Leave your charger behind. The new #SurfaceLaptop2 is the stylish way to work and play on one charge. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/FEg6jVoUIO — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2018

This is a developing story. Read about everything Microsoft announced at its fall event.