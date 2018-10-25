I like the $249 (roughly £195 and AU$330) Maximus Camera Floodlight, but two main things hurt its appeal.

I occasionally got phantom alerts telling me there was motion activity when the lighting shifted -- or a bug flew by. Fortunately, you can adjust the motion sensor's sensitivity, which helped some (but not completely).



I wish the hardware looked better. (The Kuna, now called the Maximus Light Fixture



Otherwise, it's a good security camera-floodlight hybrid worth looking at if you want to replace an existing wired outdoor floodlight with a smart, Wi-Fi-connected one.

The Maximus camera's main competition is the Ring Floodlight Cam. See how they compare in the chart below:

Comparing floodlight cameras

Maximus Camera Floodlight Ring Floodlight Cam Price $249/£195/AU$330 $249/£195/AU$330 Color finish Black or white Black or white Power source Hardwired Hardwired Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD Live streaming Yes Yes Continuous recording No No Cloud storage Yes Yes Local storage No No Mobile app Android and iPhone Android, iPhone and Windows Web app No Yes Night vision No Yes Alerts Motion, person Motion Activity zones Yes Yes Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

These two cameras are very similar in terms of basic specs, as you can see, but a couple of things stand out when you look closer. While both Maximus and Ring offer optional cloud storage subscription plans for a monthly (or yearly) fee, Maximus is the only one that also offers a free alternative.

It isn't much, but Maximus provides two hours of free motion-activated video clips storage so that you can review a saved recording for up to two hours after it happens. This is helpful if you miss a motion alert live and want to see what happened later on. If you want more than two hours of saved clips, you'll have to pay, though, starting at $7.49 per month or $59.88 per year.

Read more about the Maximus cloud subscription plans here.

You won't get that two-hour grace period from Ring, but its starter subscription plan is more affordable, starting at $3 per month or $30 per year.

In addition, Maximus offers car and person alerts with its paid subscription plan, which Ring doesn't support. That means you'll get a specific alert that says "Garage: Vehicle detected" or "Garage: Person detected" when that optional feature is enabled through a paid Maximus cloud subscription.