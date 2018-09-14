CNET también está disponible en español.

Headphones

Master & Dynamic debuts its first truly wireless earbuds

They come with a shiny stainless steel charging case.

master-and-dynamic-mw07

 Master & Dynamic

High-end audio company Master & Dynamic joins the really, really wireless earbud club with its MW07 True Wireless Earphones. They're available now, and you'll pay $300 for these handcrafted acetate earbuds in tortoiseshell, blue, gray or black, including a mirrorlike stainless steel charging case.

They come with several eartips and wings to fine-tine the fit, and support the aptX specification for more robust connectivity.

The battery life isn't great, though, especially given the price. It's relatively low for its class at 3.5 hours (five hours is considered middling) with a 15-minute charge supplying 1.4 hours; in comparison, Apple's AirPods supply 3 hours after 15 minutes. 

Specifications

  • Battery life: 3.5 hours; case holds three charges (14 hours total)
  • 10mm Beryllium driver
  • MEMS, omnidirectional mic
  • Supports aptX, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Rated IPX4 (splash proof for 5 minutes)
  • Dimensions: earphones, 1.0 x 0.9 x 1.1 in/25 x 22 x 28 mm; case: 2.5 x 1.1 x 1.8 in/65 x 27 x 45 mm
  • Weight: earphones, 0.3 oz/9g; case: 2.7 oz/76g

