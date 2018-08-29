LG G7 One elevates Android One to a higher class

LG

LG's first Android One phone is a lot more premium than usual. Google's Android One operating system was designed for regions that need less expensive phones with better data management as well as to ensure timely, automatic system updates, and the biggest corners they cut tend to be with the processor. The G7 One, though, incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the same processor that powers last year's flagship models and only one generation removed from the current high-end Snapdragon 845 processor in the standard G7 ThinQ.

It also includes the G7 ThinQ's IP68 dust-and-water-resistant build, bright 6.1-inch screen with its high pixel density of roughly 560ppi, 3,000mAh battery and DTS:X-compatible surround sound system.

The G7 One will get an update later this year with LG's AI Camera capability, but for the most part, Android One devices are chock full of Google's AI and the latest version of the operating system -- in this case Android 8.1 Oreo -- rather than the phone manufacturer's apps and customizations.

Where does it cut corners? It has only a single rear camera, lacks wireless charging capability and looks like it's limited to just 32GB built-in storage.

LG G7 One specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Display: 6.1-inch 3,120 x 1,440 QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display

Memory and storage: 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, MicroSD slot

Camera: 16MP standard angle (F1.6 / 71°) rear, 8MP wide angle (F1.9 / 80°) front

Battery: 3,000mAh

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Dimensions: 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 in/153 x 72 x 8mm

Weight: 5.5 oz/156g

Connectivity: LTE / 3G / 2G; 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 BLE, NFC, USB-C

IP68 dust-and- water resistance

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology

LG

LG also revealed an entry-level version of the G7, the G7 Fit, which looks like a variation of the G7 One: it has the lower-end Snapdragon 821 processor and rear camera, but will have a 64GB storage option in the future.

LG G7 Fit specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Display: 6.1-inch 3,120 x 1,440 QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display

Memory and storage: 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, MicroSD slot

Camera: 16MP standard angle (F2.2 / 76°) rear, 8MP wide angle (F1.9 / 80°) front

Battery: 3,000mAh

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Dimensions: 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 in/153 x 72 x 8mm

Weight: 5.3 oz/150g

Connectivity: LTE / 3G / 2G; 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 BLE, NFC, USB-C

IP68 dust-and- water resistance

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology

LG hasn't revealed pricing or availability for either phone.